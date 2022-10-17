1 How did you become involved with the tunnel project?
A: I had completed working on a few local City Utilities projects after receiving my civil engineering degree at PFW. I had just started working on my master’s degree when an opportunity with Jacobs on the night shift at the tunnel project opened up as a construction inspector. It was November and beginning to get very cold at night; tunnel excavation had not started, and all work was being completed at the surface. It was not a desirable position, but I knew it was a one-of-a-kind project that I did not want to miss out on.
2 MamaJo has been anthropomorphized from tunnel-boring apparatus into a living machine. But what’s it really like to see at work?
A: MamaJo was an incredible living, breathing machine, operating 24 hours a day, six days a week; she had a very long journey with several ups and downs. MamaJo was more than equipped to do the work, with amazing capabilities to mine through some challenging geology, but the laborers, operators, engineers, and (tunnel boring machine) staff on the project are really who made MamaJo successful.
Without the local workforce and the global experience that was brought to the project, MamaJo would never have been able to tackle the 5-mile journey that she did.
3 What drew you to become a civil engineer?
A: I loved math and problem-solving throughout middle school and high school. I knew that I wanted a career where I could use my math and problem-solving skills to benefit others while being outdoors. I was able to find a great civil engineering program here in Fort Wayne and immediately found an engineering internship with City Utilities, which solidified my career choice.
City Utilities offers an outstanding engineering internship program that gave me practical experience. It opened my eyes to the work that is protecting the environment while at the same time directly benefiting the community.
4 People think engineers are inherently left-brain people, but is it fair to assume that giant projects like this require creative problem-solving?
A: This is true! This project would not have been possible without teamwork.
The contractor, construction management team, design engineer, and City Utilities have worked together to develop innovative solutions to tackle several problems that MamaJo threw our way during her time underground. There is a lot of creative problem-solving that occurs on a daily basis.
Although tunnels are being constructed all over the world, new, unexpected challenges arise almost daily.
In my opinion, this is what makes this project fun.
5 In years to come, people will be able to look at the fruits of this project – clean rivers. But how has this project changed your life?
A: This project has had a major impact on my life, providing me with highly knowledgeable mentors, lifelong friends and memories that will last a lifetime. This project has also provided me with an unforgettable experience, an amazing rock collection and stories that I will be able to share with future generations to come.