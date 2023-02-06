1 How does Creative Women of the World connect Fort Wayne to entrepreneurs from around the world?
A: Creative Women of the World (CWOW) is able to connect to entrepreneurs from around the world in part due to the incredible international network cultivated by our founder, Lorelei VerLee, but also organically through relationships right here in Fort Wayne. For example, we were recently introduced by a local community member to a woman in Ghana who is sewing dresses to raise money for their new home. As a result, we are now selling her pieces in store, and also exploring training opportunities and resource support for her and other artisans in her village.
2 Can you give us a quick primer on what “fair trade” means for makers and shoppers?
A: Initially conceived of by a woman, “fair trade” is actually a highly sought-after designation from the World Fair Trade Organization that refers to a form of ethical production and consumption from start to finish. At CWOW, that means that all vendors that we purchase from pay their artisans fairly, do not use any form of child labor, source their materials responsibly (in fact, many items at CWOW are made from sustainable, repurposed saris, telephone wire, oil drums, etc.), and reinvest their revenue into strengthening their communities.
3 What is the “Unlocking Your Design” curriculum?
A: CWOW’s “Unlocking Your Design” curriculum features six different modules that are designed to help women think creatively about their unique skills, and how they can be applied toward starting a successful business. The curriculum also helps participants in identifying their markets, building strategic relationships and understanding their financials. Given that each training location has its own unique cultural values and identity, CWOW seeks to partner with local leaders who can take and then teach the training so that it is as accessible as possible to those we serve.
4 What’s the Empower Her World fundraiser?
A: Our Empower Her World fundraiser (while on hold for the past two years due to COVID-19) will be held this year on April 22 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Parkview Mirro Center.
The event will offer attendees the opportunity to shop in our global marketplace, enjoy delicious international food and partake in a fashion show while learning more about how our work abroad (and via Zoom) has evolved these past few years. Tickets are now available on our website for those interested in attending or sponsoring the event.
5 What motivates you in your job as executive director?
A: The potential. Each day I am honored to work among and speak on behalf of incredible women who are thinking creatively about new ways to facilitate a better future for us all. I also love that our mission is inherently human. Coming out of the pandemic, I think that we have all become acutely aware of how valuable life is, and just how much we truly cherish and need one another, despite our differences.
As a big fan of collaboration, I love that this collective realization has already led to incredibly valuable partnerships, both locally and abroad.