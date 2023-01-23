1 What’s is St. Joseph Missions Women’s Shelter?
A: St. Joseph Missions is an emergency shelter for single women here in Fort Wayne. We opened our doors May of 2021. Prior to us opening our doors, there was no emergency shelter specifically for single women. There was/is the domestic violence shelter, but if a woman wasn’t experiencing d.v. then there was nowhere for her to go.
2 Who funds the shelter?
A: We receive funding from foundations, private dollars, and the city of Fort Wayne. We also hold an annual fundraiser, The Purse Reverse, in the fall.
3 What’s the one misconception people have about the women at the shelter?
A: The biggest misconception people have about the women we serve are that they are lazy. If they just get a job, then they wouldn’t be homeless.
Homelessness is a complex problem. It is a symptom of something else, whether that is mental health issues, addictions, domestic violence. It is not a one size fits all. According to Mental Health America, on average it takes someone 10 years to get a mental health diagnosis. A lot can happen in those 10 years. Parkview Behavioral Health is our No. 1 referral agency.
4 The point-in-time homeless count is Wednesday. Why is it important?
A: The point-in-time count is when communities across America will count the number of individuals in their community who are experiencing homelessness. These numbers then get reported up to (the federal Department of Housing and Development) and that is how HUD determines how to allocate funding across America to communities to serve the homeless. We want to make sure we count everyone in our community and the surrounding counties who are in our region. Dollars allocated to our region are dependent on these numbers.
5 How did you get started in working with people who are unsheltered?
A: I was working on my masters in social work and was placed at Vincent Village, an organization that served families who are experiencing homelessness, for my practicum. After finishing my practicum, I was hired in and worked there for six years. Time spent there prepared me for my role at St. Joseph Missions. I had a great mentor who taught me a lot and allowed me to grow.