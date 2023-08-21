1 You were born in Fort Wayne, raised in the area and went to culinary school in Chicago before working in Hawaii, Chicago and Houston. What prompted you to move back to Fort Wayne?
A: My husband actually had the idea. I thought he was crazy at the time and that we wouldn’t have jobs coming from the high-end restaurant industry. Our friends and now business partners Andrew Smith and Daniel Campbell were just starting Affiné Food Truck and our family is all in Fort Wayne, so it just felt like the right move for us to be a part of.
I was so burned out from the industry that I left baking completely and sold health insurance, which I was not made to do. I was sitting in a meeting with the head of a local agency and he looked at me and said that you are not meant for insurance, you are a pastry chef. That is what you do to make people happy!
He was right. After I left that meeting, I went back to baking bread and making a small selection of desserts for Affiné, which was the start of GK.
Moving back to Fort Wayne has been the best move we have made. It is so great to help build a new hospitality scene, and we’ve been very lucky to have so much support from our amazing community the last eight years.
2 What is it about the baking and pastry arts that captured your creativity and compelled you to pursue it as a career?
A: First of all, I have a massive sweet tooth; I will eat anything that is sweet and I joke that I have the same palate as my children.
What I love most about baking and pastry is the artistry behind it all. I love that when composing a new pastry, ice cream, bread or plated dessert, I get to think about how it will present to our customer: what is the texture, balance and highlights, and how can we tease out certain flavor profiles or take an ingredient up a notch.
It is such a science behind baking and a creative work of art all at the same time and can be such a challenge (hello, macarons on a hot humid day).
I also love that desserts and carbs just make people happy! The fact that we get to bring excitement or joy to our customers is the ultimate highlight of our day.
3 Your carrot cake is legendary, but do you see it as your signature dish or is it something else you make?
A: I would definitely say our cinny roll is our signature item. Once you have it there is no going back; they are so ooey-gooey and delicious. I want these to be in every grocery store freezer nationwide.
One thing I pride myself on is elevating the classics and making really balanced products. I never want something to be so sweet that it is overbearing on the palate and after one bite you’re done.
Another thing we do really well is our technical pastries, such as our croissant line and macarons. These take a lot of time and patience and if the kitchen is too hot or you look at them the wrong way, they can go south really fast.
Our team does such an amazing job cranking out hundreds a week, and we’re working on developing more flavors and styles in the upcoming weeks that will be in the pastry case at GK Cafe and Provisions.
4 Working in kitchens is demanding physically and mentally. How do you keep yourself and your staff motivated?
A: Working in the kitchen can be physically, mentally and emotionally exhausting. There have been many times that I have cried in the walk-in on an especially long, taxing day (all chefs do this whether they admit to it or not). We always try to create a positive and balanced work environment that is fun and lighthearted, but hold ourselves and our quality of work to a high standard.
I want to make sure to lead by example, so I try to always be upbeat and positive. When we work closely together doing physical labor for a long time, you just want to be happy. No one wants to come to work and have a miserable time, myself included. You can always find us in the kitchen playing upbeat music, drinking lots of coffee and usually dancing.
Some days are challenging and I have to remind myself or the staff that it is just food. If we really mess something up, it may feel like the end of the world (insert crying in the walk-in) but it is just a bad moment. Move on and learn and grow from mistakes.
The great thing about the cooking or baking industry is that it is very humbling and you learn something new every day. I will never get to a point in my career where I feel like I have reached the top or am the best at what I do. There is always room to grow and learn, and that in itself is so fun and challenging.
5 What advice do you have for entrepreneurs, particularly women?
A: I think my No. 1 advice is don’t be afraid of hard work.
I grew up with a single mother who owned her own business and saw the dedication, time and commitment it took to open or own your business. It wasn’t something I ever planned on doing when I was coming up in the industry, but I am thankful every day to be a part of this hospitality scene and that I was able to create this brand and an inclusive space for everyone to feel welcomed.
I learned very quickly to delegate the workload when I’m able to. I am the type of person who thinks I can do it all, so I am still learning and reminding myself that it is OK to ask for help when I need it. This also helps create jobs and I can focus on other areas of the business or growth opportunities to help create more jobs.
I am constantly amazed at my staff, community and the many people I get to work with, and I feel extremely lucky and blessed to be doing this. None of this would be possible without them, and I am so thankful.