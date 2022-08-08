1 Could you explain the concept behind Love Your City?
A. Love Your City is a new nonprofit platform that connects people to local grassroots organizations and enables them to donate, volunteer and advocate for humanitarian causes. And the “grassroots” part of the concept is particularly important – its vision is a future where every person contributes to their local community in some way. The Love Your City team researches and identifies humanitarian-focused organizations it thinks would make for a good fit on – and benefit from – the platform, and then does all the work to get them set up.
Love Your City wants to make it easier for people in the communities where it’s active to find local organizations and causes they may not have known much about – or had known existed at all – and just as easy for them to get involved once they do.
2 Fort Wayne was one of the first cities to have a local platform. Why is Fort Wayne a good test case for the idea?
A. There are many reasons why Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana made sense as an early platform market for Love Your City, not the least of which is that we have an incredibly robust ecosystem of humanitarian-focused organizations and nonprofits here. That is a great thing, of course, but it can also be a challenge for some of those organizations to stand out and build a name for themselves and the causes they serve. Love Your City wants to make it easier to connect these organizations with the communities they serve, and Fort Wayne offers a great environment for them to do that.
Another reason is the outstanding partnership goodMRKT has built with Bob Dalton, the founder of Love Your City and his consumer brand, Sackcloth and Ashes. I’ve gotten to know Bob well and consider him a friend – so when he began explaining his vision for Love Your City to me, I felt strongly about bringing it to Fort Wayne to begin benefiting the many organizations I’ve gotten to know here.
3 How can people here learn more about Love Your City? How can they get involved?
A. We were fortunate to officially launch the Love Your City Fort Wayne platform last week, highlighted by $5,000 donations to the Rescue Mission and to Love Fort Wayne. The Love Your City team has already done an amazing job identifying many great nonprofits from throughout the region they believe could benefit from being a part of the platform. For those wanting to learn more and take the first step to get involved, just visit loveyourcity.org and enter “Fort Wayne” in the search bar. From there, it’s easy to learn more about the many organizations already on the platform and find ones that align with their passions and interests.
4 Tell us a bit more about goodMRKT – what is it? What makes it unique as a retail experience?
A. We founded goodMRKT in 2021 as a community of purpose-driven brands, focused around three pillars of good people, great products, and exceptional causes. It’s a community of makers and creators who confront the challenges of the world and dare to make a difference. Everything we sell in the store comes from what we call cause-focused brands, meaning they give back or donate in some way with every product they sell. For example, we offer products from brands whose missions provide safety and security to women and children in the Dominican Republic, create economic opportunities for coffee producers in Colombia, deliver desperately needed blankets to homeless shelters in America, and more. It’s a way for consumers to feel good about a purchase – that they’re helping someone in some other part of the world from right here in Fort Wayne.
The future for goodMRKT is incredibly exciting – just last week, we announced our acquisition of it from Vera Bradley, and I’m thrilled to serve as a Managing Partner of the new holding company. This enables Vera Bradley to focus on its two core brands – and empowers our team to focus on the mission and growth of goodMRKT and agoodmrkt.com. We are proud to call Fort Wayne home – and we see it as the ideal launching pad for cause-focused expansion of goodMRKT in the coming months and years.
5 Along with goodMRKT, your personal ethos is one of doing good and supporting others. Has this always been your philosophy?
A. I like to think so, yes. I was fortunate to learn from many incredibly smart and experienced people as I began my career in retail and merchandising, and almost without exception they saw what we did as a way to largely do good and help others. That it was a platform and a vehicle to support those in need. I think the rise in cause-focused brands has helped people like me expand that idea even more – helped us build communities of brands that create change around the world. With Love Your City and goodMRKT, doing good and supporting others is at the heart of everything both brands are focused on.