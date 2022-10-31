1 How did you get started as a poll worker?
A: I got started being a poll worker because my employer awards Election Day as a state holiday. Getting the day off gave me a sense of obligation to serve in another capacity to my community.
2 What’s the experience like working on Election Day?
A: Volunteering on Election Day can be long and exhausting. Fortunately, you get to meet and serve with a dedicated team of volunteers who enjoy interacting with their community. Everyone works together to answer questions about the voting process, from first-time voters to those who have voted many times, to ensure a fair and safe election.
It’s a long day on your feet, but the impact we make is worth it!
3 The past few elections have been acrimonious, with former volunteers quitting. Have you ever felt that kind of hostility?
A: Honestly, at the polling location I’ve served there has been no hostility in relation to the voting process. The loss of volunteers at my location has been because of COVID-related illness and precautions.
4 What’s a misconception about the position you’d like to dispel?
A: Voting matters and is what makes our country unique and beautiful. Each volunteer assists voters in the process without regard to political preference. The process is safe, fair and has many safeguards in place to ensure the election’s integrity.
5 Why should someone get engaged in the democratic process as an election volunteer or with another democratic institution?
A: Our democratic institution processes may be frustrating and concerning at times. It’s important to not take for granted the rights and freedoms awarded to us via the voting process we get to participate in.
The more you can serve and participate in directly, the more our democratic system can thrive. The more people who vote, the more likely our system will survive. You’re only free when everyone in your community gets a chance to have a say. And the more people serve and participate, the more likely our country will have fair and equal representation.