1 What was important for you on a personal level within Fort Wayne UNITED?
A: Press conferences and media interviews were snapshots and sound bites that provided a glance into FWU, but for me as a Black male, the way I was treated by Mayor Tom Henry behind the scenes was truly one of the best measures of the City’s value for Black males. I could not navigate throughout the community and convince Black males that they were assets to our community if I did not feel that way myself. Mayor Henry treated me as a valuable member of his team, which showed that Black males mattered to him. That was important to me.
2 United Front was an outgrowth of the George Floyd protests. Where does that initiative stand since it was rolled out in September 2020?
A: Over 8,000 leaders from over 200 organizations have participated in United Front since its inception. Unfortunately, racism and bias still breed in the warm and comfortable crevices of our community, gaining traction in the heads and hearts of leaders, boardrooms, churches, at dinner tables and other spaces that humans occupy.
Because of this truth, we tapped on the shoulders of several experts that offer our community on-ramps to the journey of racial literacy, shared humanity and the tools needed to build communities of civility. This is our unique lane, our calling, and our answer to the call moving forward.
3 Do you still plan to work with Fort Wayne UNITED?
A: My two young sons know that they are loved and valued in our home because of the intentionality placed on those virtues from their birth. I want them to know the same is true when they step out of our home onto the concrete of their community.
Thanks to Mayor Henry and the FWU Steering Committee, I will stay engaged in FWU from a different seat, serving as co-chair of the initiative. The foundation that I have had the privilege of building with other leaders is still close to my heart, so it is a blessing to be able to stay involved in FWU, building the future for my own sons.
4 Looking back over your tenure, is there an idea or initiative you wish you could have explored?
A: Yes, but the ideas that we did have helped us to serve over 40,000 families during COVID, reduced violent crime in a neighborhood by over 70%, and connected Black boys to leaders through ties on Fridays. We gave over 3,500 young Black males a safe and healthy environment to be themselves on Saturday nights and also created a safe space for leaders to learn more about race. We supported fathers, helped families to provide proper burial for their loved ones lost to homicide, and so much more.
I believe we could always do more, but I am humbled by all we were able to do.
5 What made you decide to take on a new role with Surack Enterprises?
A: For over half my life, I purchased studio equipment from Sweetwater Sound, and for most of my adult life in Fort Wayne, I heard about Chuck Surack from countless people who were positively impacted by his generosity and leadership.
During the past seven years, I had the opportunity to know Chuck and the depth of his love for Fort Wayne.
I now have the tremendous privilege to join his team and learn from him and the talented leaders at Surack Enterprises.
This allows me to continue to serve Fort Wayne in many different capacities, which I am grateful for.