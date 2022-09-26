1 Your Amp Lab title is community coach. What’s your day like?
A: It surely has been a transition from the classroom to my role as community coach. For 21 years, I had a schedule dictated by curriculum and class periods. Now, my schedule is more fluid.
My role is to create partnerships between students and professionals from our community. We look at providing opportunities for community support in three different buckets: problem, process and people. The community coach gets to be the conduit for students to develop authentic opportunities with our supportive community through these three buckets.
2 You also worked at New Tech. What’s it like to be part of two very different educational models?
A: There is truly a difference between the New Tech model and the design process that is being used at Amp Lab. But these two models really rely on authenticity in the classroom.
The goal has always been to allow students to self-explore and critically think through the educational process. Staff and students at Amp Lab and New Tech Academy are challenged to rethink the classroom and become flexible in their learning.
These two different models have allowed me to grow as a teacher, facilitator and business founder. When you start something new with an amazing group of relationship builders, innovators and risk-takers, the process is enjoyable.
3 Tell us about your organization 4WARD.
A: 4WARD was started when a former student of mine, Rik Ritter III, expressed that he wanted to help me “pay it forward.” We wanted the young men to determine their worth, take personal action, grow self-respect and have a diverse perspective.
These 27 young men over the past five years have truly grown in these areas. Older members are now mentoring and are part of our advisory board. We have been able to provide four $3,000 scholarships for our mentees each year. This is an opportunity to be a part of a brotherhood that want to do good in the world.
4 It’s been five years since its founding. Do you have success stories from the first class or two?
A: Breon and Dom are original members before 4WARD was 4WARD, and they have taken two different paths to success, but now they offer their life experiences to our younger mentees. Ethan is now rocking and rolling as a graduate from (the University of Saint Francis) and looking to go into the Air Force. Daymon graduated from Trine University and has been employed by Design Collaborative as a mechanical engineer. He is now our board vice president.
One of our mentees, Jason, has had to overcome so many obstacles in his life and now he is serving our country in the Army and is currently oversees in Romania. Another mentee, Timon, has taken his servant heart and begun helping young men grow as a coach at Wayne High School. Kevin is a successful Realtor and businessman in the area.
These young men and the other 20 are a huge part of my family. They are brothers to my own three sons. My wife, Jennifer, and I look forward to the times that we are all together because these young men mean so much to us.
5 Clearly mentorship is important to you. Who were your mentors?
A: Obviously, it starts with my parents, Michael and Barbara Roberts. Their guidance was so influential in the way that I carry myself and how in life you need to give all of yourself in everything you do.
My wife, Jennifer, is my ear and brainstorming partner for all that I do.
Former teachers and coaches – Chris Svarczkopf, Scott Brown, Orvill Schlatter – pushed me outside my comfort zone and challenged me to be better. Former bosses Rita Turflinger, Frank Swinford, Tim Rayl, Liz Bryan and Emily Oberlin provided me with confidence inside the classroom and out.
Ron and Joni Dick, Steve Franks, Tisha Strasser and Amy Hanna have provided support in the business world. Last and not the least, my father-in-law, Vic Sockrider. Prior to his passing, he really instilled in me that I am special and put on this earth to make a difference. Vic still motivates me.