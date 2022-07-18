1 What drew you to becoming a hospice nurse?
A: I was working on a medical surgical unit in the hospital, and I always felt more at peace and comfortable when taking care of the patients who were on “comfort measures” and at the end of life. I was never one for the adrenaline rush of the rapid responses and codes.
2 How do hospice nurses collaborate with other health care professionals?
A: Hospice nurses work very closely with several disciplines. We work with an interdisciplinary team that consists of physicians, social workers, nondenominational chaplains, CNAs (certified nursing assistants), volunteers, massage therapists and music therapists. The team meets on a routine basis to discuss plans of care for each patient. We also are in contact with each other daily if needed to meet patient needs. At Stillwater Hospice we have team members available 24/7 to meet patient needs.
3 You care for the person who is at life’s end. How do you work with the family in the transition?
A: We work with each patient and their families according to their individual needs. We provide support through education on what to expect at the end of life according to their disease process. We also provide education on how to provide care to their loved ones when a hospice staff member is not in the home so they can be confident in the care they are providing and know what to expect.
We also provide support through services such as chaplains, social workers, massage therapy, music therapy and volunteer services. These services are offered to all patients and families, and we allow them to choose what support they feel they need as their loved one faces serious illness.
4 Everyone you care for has different needs and is in a different state of being. What advice do you give to patients as they’re moving into hospice?
A: I always encourage patients and their loved ones transitioning onto hospice care to never be afraid to speak up about feelings they are having, symptoms they are experiencing or other struggles they may be enduring during this journey.
If I am aware of the struggles they are experiencing, then I can offer assistance through available resources, offer support from other disciplines who have expertise in certain areas or collaborate with the physician to make changes to medications for comfort.
5 What advice can you give families to handle life without their loved one?
A: The advice I can give families to handle life without their loved one is to give themselves permission to grieve and to grieve how they need to.
Everyone is different. I want them to know that they are never alone and there are grief support services in the community – such as at the Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center – and these services are provided at no charge, so take advantage of them.
Take comfort in the memories they have shared together and continue to talk of their loved one often.