1 The organization recently started construction on a new shelter on Leesburg Road. What will more space allow you to do?
A: Our new 25,000-square-foot building, named in memory of Sharon Bodenhafer, will enable us to nearly triple the number of adoptable animals we can help.
Our current shelter on Hanna Street features just 16 dog kennels, for example, while our new shelter calls for the construction of 41. The design will create a spacious, welcoming environment for adopters and calmer, quieter kennels for the dogs.
Plus, we’ll increase our capacity for feline care as we grow from just two adoptable cat colonies to six colonies that include special habitats specifically designed for both kittens as well as adult cats, especially those who prefer to live without the company of other felines.
The new building will also feature an indoor dog training facility, so the shelter dogs can get physical enrichment, even on inclement days.
And finally, we’ll have an education center in which we can offer staff trainings as well as symposiums for our shelter partners and the greater community.
Best of all, our new home will allow us to combine our shelter and clinic programs under one roof which will streamline our services, resulting in both better time management and cross-departmental communication for our staff and less stress for the animals in our care.
2 Will you keep the Hanna Street building?
A: Yes! We’re as excited for the future of our Hanna Street building as we are for our new location.
In 2015, we introduced our community to our Pet Promises program, which is a comprehensive social service delivery system aimed at helping pets and the people who love them. Through Pet Promises, we offer things like free pet food, access to free vaccines, assistance with pet care for elderly or disabled pet owners, emergency boarding for the pets of people in crisis, etc.
Once we vacate our Hanna Street facility, we’ll repurpose our beloved flagship location and launch the State of Indiana’s only free-standing social service agency aiding pets and their human families. And those 16 kennels at Hanna Street will be used to provide housing for natural disaster response for displaced animals, temporary overflow housing, expanded emergency foster services, and even allow us to collaborate on more national cases like the 2022 Envigo beagle rescue.
3 You’re a leading voice against Indiana’s puppy mill industry. What should people know about mills?
A: Puppy mills and backyard breeders are directly linked to the number of dogs dying in animal shelters, and northeast Indiana is home to dozens of those inhumane mills and disreputable breeders.
The hard truth is that most citizens don’t know how to spot a puppy mill, backyard breeder or even a puppy broker until it’s too late.
Dogs bred at these types of facilities are slickly marketed to unsuspecting consumers who just want to get a cute animal. And once on site, pressure from the sellers leaves buyers feeling they can’t exit without taking a puppy home.
What’s worse is that animals are being bred in deplorable conditions right in our region.
When families acquire these animals – even with the best intentions – they are supporting an industry that cares only about its bottom line, with little regard for the animals themselves. Change must be legislated at the local and state level, and efforts are being made to limit the reach of puppy mills and their pipelines to retail outlets.
For those people who are seeking a specific breed of pet, we encourage contacting our local kennel club to inquire about reputable breeders or breed-specific rescues. And of course, folks should check their local shelters. At Humane Fort Wayne, we often have a wonderful selection of sought-after breeds including my personal favorite: the friendly mixed-breed mutt!
4 What wisdom can you offer a family or person looking to adopt an animal?
A: I frequently hear that people would like to get a dog, but they worry that, because they work, they won’t have time for a new pet. I gently remind them that shelter dogs won’t mind being crated while you’re gone (they sleep most of the day anyway!). In truth, they’re in shelter cages all day now, and they’d relish a chance to become a part of a loving family.
Today there are so many services for pet owners, such as dog day care, independent dog walkers, dog parks, pet sitters, etc. All we ask of adopters is that they are prepared to provide a loving home and routine veterinary care for their new pet.
And when you adopt from a reputable shelter, many of those first services have already been provided. Each animal has been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, tested for disease and microchipped. At Humane Fort Wayne, we’re your partner for the life of your adopted animal! We’re here to help address issues as they arise post-adoption, and we offer a myriad of services to support our customers.
We’re known for affordable adoptions, yes, but the reality is that when someone adopts, they’re literally saving a life – and to us, there’s nothing more priceless.
5 How has your role changed with Humane Fort Wayne since you arrived in the fall of 2012?
A: A better question might be how hasn’t it changed?
When I was first hired by the then Allen County SPCA, I followed in the footsteps of several other directors, none of whom had served the organization longer than two years. I wanted to provide some stability to this decades-old, revered institution while, at the same time, make changes that would improve our visibility, increase adoptions, and save more lives.
In 2012, I had 12 full- and part-time staff, and we were sending home about 600 pets per year. Today, through strategic initiatives that include two mergers, we now have more than 50 staff, and our numerous programs serve and save more than 30,000 animals per year. I’m indebted to the board and team that’s helped make that happen.
It was at my beloved father’s funeral that I vowed to do more with my time on this earth, and I feel very fortunate to have been given this opportunity to do just that. I hope that I have made a positive impact on the lives of the animals (and their humans) in this community because they’ve certainly made an impact on mine.