1 LC Nature Park has a unique history in a region known for its trails and parks. How did LC Nature Park get started?
A: The inspiration came from my children’s and my desire to honor my late wife, Carol.
Together, Carol and I had assembled 200 acres of woodlands and former cropland, which we had restored to native prairie grasses and wildflowers. About a year after her death, we interviewed family and friends to gain their perspective of Carol’s interests and what she meant to them. With that input, we decided to create the park, and its mission statement reflects her values and actions.
The park is not about Carol but about the values she embraced: love for natural spaces, love for children, camaraderie around food, and fun.
2 What are some of the park’s unique programs for families or groups?
A: The park has many programs from individual hikes to school group visits to retirement center safari cart tours. We have monthly Saturday hikes and special programs throughout the year.
Our website, LCNaturePark.org, gives a complete view of the park’s offerings.
Two annual free events are the spring Trillium Fest and the November National Bison Day Celebration. Otherwise, all visits are guided.
With the elk and bison herds, it is imprudent to have people wandering the grounds, and without a trained guide, our visitors would miss much of the biological, geological and historical story that the park has to tell.
3 How do you manage the elk and bison herds?
A: The herds require little management. Like all creatures, having food, water, security and the opportunity to replicate brings contentment. Natural forage is sufficient for their diet, but our herds are too big for the current area so in winter we provide hay and protein supplement. We monitor their health and provide minimal health care. Mother Nature rules life in their prairieland.
Herd size and genetic diversity require active management. Expanding the forage area and selling a few bison to reduce the herd size have been solutions. To increase genetic diversity, we have discussed trading some animals with other bison and elk ranchers for our mutual benefit.
4 In terms of growth, what do you see as potential opportunities to expand the park’s offerings?
A: Our programming schedule for 2023 has added many new offerings and events. Also, recently we have added land to bring our total to over 300 acres. The new acreage will require several years of restoration before it is ready for use.
Always, we are seeking ways of making the park more accessible. Many people are unable to access Indiana’s natural beauty due to economic, physical and developmental challenges. We want the park available to all. Expanding collaboration with other nonprofit organizations for programming and availability is a goal, too.
5 Do you have a favorite feature or element that is, for lack of a better word, a “touchstone” that reminds you of this personal journey?
A: My touchstone is solitary time by the woodland sand dune. Its beauty at any time of year is spectacular, but especially so with a carpet of spring wildflowers, a new snowfall or the color burst of fall leaves. Ten quiet minutes returns all birds and wildlife to their busy, noisy activities, and I cannot help but be connected to and awed by our natural world. I feel very blessed with the opportunity to steward this land and share it with others. The dune has deep family connection, and for me it brings reverence and heartfelt gratitude for my blessings. Also, visiting children bring joy!