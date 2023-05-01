1 People may recognize the acronym, but they may not understand CTN’s mission. Can you give us a brief overview?
A: Community Transportation Network, or CTN, eases the burden of transportation so that more people can maintain life-sustaining and purposeful connections in the community.
We were created more than 20 years ago to provide rides to seniors and people with disabilities who needed access to health care resources. We know that transportation is a significant barrier to more than just medical appointments. It’s a barrier to education, employment, food, child care and the community at large. We were created to provide rides to medical appointments, but today we do so much more. We provide rides to people with disabilities who want to go to work, we get folks to the grocery, and we work with other organizations to fulfill their transportation needs.
2 Who is the typical rider?
A: Most of our individual riders are low-income seniors or people with disabilities. Many have limited family in the area and may not have people who are available to drive them to their appointments – either due to schedules or a lack of an accessible vehicle.
Our typical rider lives in their own home and wants to remain in their own home; in fact, nearly 18% of our medical riders have used us for more than five years. That is five more years of being in their home, in their community, among their neighbors and loved ones.
3 How do you work with local schools and organizations?
A: We partner with more than 80 other nonprofit organizations to provide charter services to their staff or clients/participants.
We work with Brightpoint to provide field trips for Head Start classrooms. We work with YMCA summer day camps. We provide accessible shuttles for all of the downtown summer festivals, as well as the special shopping days hosted by the Downtown Improvement District. We also provide private charters to businesses or private groups.
They use our service because of the great customer service experience and the knowledge that their charter fees ultimately help our riders access important medical appointments.
4 What is next for CTN?
A: On May 13, during the DisABILITIES Expo, CTN will launch a regional assessment of transportation – working with our transit peers and other agencies throughout northeast Indiana to understand what is working and where we can improve. The assessment will look at each county individually, and our region, and will take the rest of 2023 to accomplish.
We’ll start with a survey to understand individuals’ situations, then move into focus groups and community meetings and ultimately a plan.
It is an incredibly challenging assessment of our region, but we all agree it is something we need to understand. We’ll hear from youth, adults, families, seniors, individuals with disabilities, employees and employers, other nonprofit organizations and so many more.
5 Anything else new happening at CTN?
A: Thanks to support from 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, we’ve launched an all-new shuttle program that works with identified neighborhoods and apartment complexes, mostly in southeast Fort Wayne, who need access to food. As a community, we have been great advocates for our food banks and pantries – getting them funds and food supplies for our community’s hungriest citizens. But Fort Wayne has a lot of food deserts, and transportation remains a barrier for many who want to go to the grocery or food bank.
This new program shuttles residents from specific apartment complexes to their closest grocery store, all free of charge.
Our goal is to continue to grow this service this summer and add more dates and more neighborhoods in food desert areas. More information is available at ridectn.org/grocery/.