1 Senior experience director sounds like a fun job. What are your duties?
A: It is a fun job that has given me the opportunity to work with great people throughout the community. My role is to oversee the external-facing operations of Electric Works, including Union Street Market and other spaces that are open to the public. I will also be assisting in managing the community-centric programs of Electric Works, such as the Public Market Trust and the Community Enhancement Fund, which will be coming online in the next year.
2 Union Market looks to be a success. What can people expect to see or do in the coming months?
A: We have six merchants who will be opening in the next four months; we can’t wait to welcome those small businesses to the market. We’ll be adding pastry and deli offerings, Korean food, Middle Eastern food, soups and sandwiches and a local produce merchant. This will help round out the menu of offerings for visitors to Union Street Market.
There will also be more programming that will be offered, such as jazz nights and other musical offerings, game nights and themed Sunday brunches. The goal is to have something new to experience each time that you come to the market.
3 Can people visit the roof or take a tour of Electric Works?
A: Not yet, but it is in the works.
4 What can you tell us about Phase II?
A: Phase II is focused on construction of The Elex, a five-story building that includes 296 residential units, with 75 dedicated to seniors 55 and older. The structure at Lavina Street and Broadway also includes a fitness facility, an early-childhood learning center, almost 10,000 square feet of commercial space and a 1,143-space parking garage. The parking garage is already complete; we are working to finalize the timeline for the additional construction.
Elex was the name of the GE Women’s Club that was active on campus for almost 100 years; we are thrilled to honor their history through the naming of the Phase II building.
5 What’s up for spring/summer 2023 on campus?
A: We will be holding our official Electric Works grand opening in the middle of May. We wanted to wait until more tenants had moved in and the weather was warmer before throwing a big party. The plans are being finalized, but I can share that we want to hold a community festival of sorts with a lot of fun activities and music.
Additionally, we will be asking community organizations and the surrounding neighborhoods if they would like to participate in this celebration. Please stay tuned for more details.