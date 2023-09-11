1 What’s the history of Welcoming Week?
A: Welcoming Week is an annual global campaign that connects neighbors of all backgrounds through community-informed activities and events. It was launched in 2012 by Welcoming America, a national nonprofit organization that leads a movement of inclusive communities becoming more prosperous by ensuring everyone belongs.
Amani Family Services serves as a local chapter of Welcoming America through our Welcoming Fort Wayne initiative. This is the second year we have hosted a weeklong celebration of inclusive events. Learn more at amanifamilyservices.org/welcoming-week.
2 Today, you’re presenting the Immigration Report Card at the Allen County Public Library. How inclusive is Fort Wayne toward immigrants and refugees?
A: In June, Amani and our partners at Greater Fort Wayne Inc. and Downtown Fort Wayne launched a community survey to gauge inclusion in Fort Wayne. We received nearly 800 responses to the survey, and only 35.94% of U.S. citizen respondents replied Fort Wayne was very welcoming or welcoming to immigrants and refugees. I think this shows that our community is aware Fort Wayne has areas for growth.
3 What can you tell us about immigrant populations and entrepreneurship in Fort Wayne?
A: About 1,300 immigrant entrepreneurs generated $37.9 million in business income for the county. There’s a thriving entrepreneurial spirit within our immigrant community, and we hope to support that by hosting two one-hour sessions on how to retrieve an EIN (Employee Identification Number) at 2 and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 at the Allen County Public Library-Main during Welcoming Week. Procuring an EIN is often the first step in establishing your own business. From 5 to 6 p.m., there will be presentations on the next steps to opening a business.
4 What other events are scheduled for this week?
A: The annual Welcoming Fort Wayne Awards will take place Friday, Sept. 15 – this year’s event will have awesome speakers and a special announcement.
Our finale event will the be Dine and Dance Around the World 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 at Union Street Market at Electric Works. The event is open to the public, but the $20 All Access allows participants to receive a $10 gift card to use with any Union Street Market food vendor of their choice and global dance lessons by Fort Wayne Dance Collective.
A portion of the proceeds support Amani’s mission to foster a spirit of belonging.
5 Are there volunteer opportunities with Amani or other agencies where people can help welcome immigrants and refugees?
A: Organizing a week of inclusive events is truly a communitywide effort, and the organizers should represent our community as a whole. We would be so grateful to have volunteers join us in planning Welcoming Week 2024; please email events@amanifamilyservices.org to get started.