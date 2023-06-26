1 What’s the relationship between the Embassy Theatre and Middle Waves?
A: We were very excited to be approached by the Middle Waves board – all hard-working volunteers – to take on the Middle Waves Festival because we share similar programming and audience development goals. They want Middle Waves to grow and were ready to let us, in their words, adopt their baby. Our board and staff are eager to continue building on their great work. We just completed a one-day event, Ripple, to keep the Middle Waves vibe going and are planning for 2024, too. We are wrapping up the legal work of transitioning Middle Waves now.
2 What can people expect with this next iteration of Middle Waves?
A: The Embassy is committed to continuing the strong festival brand that the Middle Waves board established. Fort Wayne is already a great music city, and having a music festival is an important asset. We will continue to define what makes Middle Waves and its Fort Wayne location special, and for the festival to be a regional and national draw. We will work to carefully grow the festival so that it is sustainable and a must-attend event.
3 With the “Encanto” sing-along film concert, an Evening with Ashanti and Hip Hop Nutcracker, is the Embassy actively charting a course toward inclusivity?
A: Better reflecting the people in our community and region, on and off the stage, has been part of the Embassy’s strategic plan for a number of years. We conducted focus groups and reviewed data and are thoughtfully expanding our programming with the goal of being welcoming to all. If I could drill down to what the Embassy does into one word, it is that we inspire. There is nothing better than being on the Embassy stage or working an event or attending a show at the Embassy, and we want to offer that to everyone.
4 The Embassy and the Fort Wayne Philharmonic had a long relationship. Is there a chance for future one-off performances with the Phil?
A: Of course, we remain open to working with the Phil in the future. We were disappointed when the Phil decided to leave the Embassy after just one round of renewed contract negotiations. While we had hoped to work toward a more partnering relationship, we understand the Phil needs to focus on its own organizational needs at this time.
5 The Embassy seems to be presenting now more than ever. Can you shed some light on the reason?
A: The Embassy’s mission in the past, rightly so, was preservation of the historic building through quality programming. When we completed building renovations in 2016, it was time to switch this to presenting quality programming in a historic venue. We still rent the stage to other promoters, and we are now presenting and co-presenting with local and national organizations. This allows us the ability to better meet our mission as an arts and entertainment nonprofit and to fulfill our strategic plan goals, which include diverse programming, collaborations with arts colleagues and educational programming growth.