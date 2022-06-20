1 When you were hired by the Bowen Center in 1989, you started with a staff of 100 people serving five counties. What was your mandate at the beginning?
When I was hired by the Bowen Center board of directors in 1989, my primary objective was to resolve the center’s severe financial challenges. The first thing I did was to persuade a local bank to give Bowen Center a loan so we could make the next payroll.
The financial problems of the center had to be solved on the revenue side, not the cost side. The center had been reliant on federal and state grants, which had been dwindling for years. Transforming to a fee-for-service model, increasing staff productivity, working with insurance companies, getting statements/bills out the door on a timely basis, and collecting fees were all necessary changes.
2 Today, Bowen has 1,300 employees providing emotional health, addiction recovery and primary health care. How did your leadership style change as Bowen grew?
In 1989, the Bowen Center staff wanted to do the “right things” but weren’t sure how to go about it. So, I was directly involved in setting up systems, workflow, establishing timelines and expectations, writing policies and procedures, and providing direct supervision of all key staff members.
Over time, more and more of those key individuals became leaders of their respective areas of responsibility. Thus, I could delegate more and could spend more of my energy and time setting higher expectations, expanding services, negotiating contracts and partnerships, and improving the center’s image in the community.
3 Of the many accomplishments, is there one goal you and your team achieved that defines your legacy?
Though there are many Bowen Center accomplishments that I am proud of, the one that looms large for me was running in where others ran out during the COVID pandemic. When the governor issued the emergency order to stay home, Bowen Center, as an essential business, hired additional staff, expanded services and pivoted to virtual services. By contrast, other community mental health centers in the state laid off staff, discontinued programs and reduced services. My perspective was that during and after that major surge, the need for mental health care and substance use treatment would be even greater and Bowen Center needed to be there for as many people in need as possible.
4 The center is a recognized leader in addiction recovery. How are we doing as a state in combating opioid abuse?
Sadly, I don’t see all the nationwide efforts combined stopping the tragic increase in opioid use or other substances. I have no doubt, however, that all those efforts have an impact by slowing the growth and saving many lives. We cannot and should not stop our concerted efforts to prevent, reduce and treat substance use disorder. We must measure success one person or one family at a time. Recovery treatment does work. The fact of the matter is, addiction can happen to anyone. So can recovery.
5 Have you thought about future goals?
Bowen Center has expanded into primary health care. That move makes total health care convenient and accessible to individuals who cannot afford it. We do not turn anyone away for an inability to pay. Being able to integrate primary health care and eventually services like dentistry and optometry with our behavioral health, psychiatric services and addiction recovery treatment, all under the same roof and in many different locations throughout northern Indiana, allows patients to get all the care they need.
The sad truth is patients with severe mental health illness have a shorter life-span due in large part to a lack of primary health care and this is another way we hope to address that and help them live their best life.