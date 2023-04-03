1 How did you get involved with Future Farmers of America?
A: I initially began my journey because my dad was the FFA adviser and ag teacher at my school. Because of his involvement, I’ve been able to see the ins and outs since a young age. Even in elementary school, I was dreaming of the day I could be one of the FFA members myself.
2 What are some the activities that FFA members are involved in at a local level?
A: From sixth grade to my senior year, I did every contest my chapter offered (at least once). From dairy judging to welding, and parliamentary procedures to public speaking contests, I truly did it all.
My heavy involvement within the Adams Central FFA Chapter only grew my passion for the organization and to search for larger roles, eventually leading me into the position I am in today.
Outside of contests, my chapter does multiple community service events and outreach programs. One of my favorites was the community food drive we did every fall in order to deliver boxes of food to families just in time for Thanksgiving dinners.
3 What’s your role as the north region vice president?
A: Serving as the Indiana FFA State Northern Region Vice President is truly a dream come true. I’ve longed to be a state officer for many years, and I am so thankful to now serve in this position.
Me and my six teammates on the state officer team take a gap year to serve. Elected in June 2022, we serve until June 2023.
For the entire year, we live together in Trafalgar, Indiana, and work as interns and employees for Indiana FFA, housed under the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. Our year of service consists of hosting leadership conferences for thousands of students, spending many days in the Statehouse advocating for agriculture education, visiting FFA chapters across the state, and preparing to deliver the 94th Indiana FFA State Convention to end our year.
It is a very unique position, especially with taking a gap year to serve, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.
4 What are the things you are most proud of as an FFA member?
A: I am most proud of my FFA jacket as a member. The blue corduroy is a statement all on its own!
Known for the leadership and professionalism that FFA members gain during their time in the jacket, I am honored to be a part of an organization that is so special. I have many blue jackets hanging in my closet: one with Adams Central on the back, one with District VI (for my years in leadership roles as a district officer), one with Section II on the back (for my year of service as a section director), and now one with association across the back (for my year as a state officer). My name is still the same on the front on all of them, but the change in the name on the back is a true example of how my time as a member of the Adams Central FFA Chapter will always be my roots.
I’ll forever be grateful for the support of my chapter and my parents; without them, I wouldn’t be wearing the jacket I do now.
5 How has FFA shaped your career aspirations?
A: My year of service has affirmed my love for communications and speaking. My long-term goals include a degree in communications, with a minor in journalism and media. I hope to continue advocating for agriculture and hopefully make a career as a news anchor. I will be attending the University of Saint Francis in the fall to start my bachelor’s degree.