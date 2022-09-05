1 How did you come to Fort Wayne Trails?
A. I went to Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana, where I received my bachelor’s degree in biology. I wanted to save the planet.
I worked at a vet’s office, a dude ranch near Yellowstone Park and the Cincinnati Zoo. None of it felt quite right. In 2008, my husband and I went into the Peace Corps. We served 27 months in Niger, West Africa, where I was an agricultural extension agent.
There I learned that in order to save the planet you need to know more than just what’s wrong with it. You need to know the political and financial environment as well.
Upon our return, I completed my master’s degree at Bard College’s Center for Environmental Policy. While there I did an internship with the Woodstock Land Conservancy, where I did community outreach for the Catskill Mountain Rail Trail. I was hooked. Trails had it all!
They were free to use and often ran right through lower-income communities (especially old railroad lines). They provided safe, alternate transportation options, as well as an opportunity for people to get out into nature. They connect communities and, I believe, will save the planet.
My first job after receiving my master’s degree was as the executive director of the Syracuse-Wawasee Trails in Kosciusko County. I was their first paid employee. While there I helped to complete a trail around Syracuse Lake and connect the elementary and high schools to the trail system. Just before leaving, I wrote a successful grant for $1.2 million for a boardwalk to connect Syracuse to the Wawasee Area Conservancy’s education center.
I was very excited by the opportunity to join Fort Wayne Trails in 2019. My 7-year-old daughter was not. Then I reminded her of the amazing zoo in Fort Wayne. She responded that as long as we were within walking distance of the zoo, we could move to Fort Wayne. Since the city installed the pedestrian bridge over State Street, her request has been realized. We are now a happy Fort Wayne family.
2 How does Fort Wayne Trails work with the city and the county?
A. We are extremely lucky that the Allen County Commissioners and all of the municipalities within Allen County are strong supporters of trails. Since the local governments own and maintain the trails, this allows Fort Wayne Trails to devote our time fully to advocacy, planning and fundraising. Last year we ran a survey to determine what barriers people faced to using the trails. We received over 1,700 responses and have taken that information to the county and the municipalities to advocate for changes based on the community’s needs and desires.
3 What are some big projects going on right now?
A. Allen County Parks is improving Payton County Park, including a half-mile loop of paved trail connecting to the future Pufferbelly Trail. There will be a trail hub at the park including tables, a bike repair station and a donor recognition marker.
As the county improves Bass Road, they are including a trail that will connect many neighborhoods to Buckner Park.
New Haven has recently completed a trail connecting Moser Park to the Rivergreenway, including a new crossing at Rose Avenue.
The Cedar Creek Parks Trail will connect North Metea Park to the Hurshtown Reservoir, through Leo-Cedarville and Grabill.
4 What are the Connecting 4 Trails?
A. Fort Wayne Trails, together with the city of Fort Wayne, identified four high-priority corridor trails within the city limits. These are the Golden Spike section of the Pufferbelly Trail, the Hanna Street trail, the Covington Road trail and the Northeast trail.
The Golden Spike section of the Pufferbelly Trail will provide a vital linkage in the trail system, connecting the northern and southern trails, creating over 115 miles of connected trail. The Hanna Street trail will provide residents with a safe, protected and accessible corridor through southeast Fort Wayne. The Covington Road trail will provide southwest Fort Wayne neighborhoods with direct access to shopping and restaurants. The Northeast trail will provide residents with easy access to nature, recreation and green space.
These four trails will bring Fort Wayne’s ever-growing trail system within a half mile of 127,000 residents, 3,000 employers, 39 schools and 40 parks.
5 Do you have a favorite trail section you like to ride or walk?
A. I love the Rivergreenway. It runs right past my house and allows me to get safely downtown and not have to worry about parking. Plus being by the river and in nature is very calming.
I have a 10-year-old daughter and we enjoy using the trail to get from Promenade Park to the Old Fort or up to Science Central, the zoo and Skyzone.