1 Recently, the Indiana Economic Development Commission, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, awarded Fort Wayne-area businesses $585,000 combined in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to support technology-enabled investments. First, what is Conexus?
A: Conexus Indiana is focused on making Indiana a global leader in advanced manufacturing and logistics (AML). Our work is increasingly vital as industries’ productivity and competitiveness are impacted by new technologies and the need for skilled talent continues to grow. Conexus partners with industry, education and public-sector leaders to connect, innovate and execute the big ideas that are driving the future of AML. Today that includes helping Indiana’s AML companies lead in an Industry 4.0 environment and driving more Hoosiers to consider and succeed in careers in AML so that these industries continue to drive Indiana’s economic prosperity.
2 Conexus’ website cites Indiana’s need to support Industry 4.0. What does that term mean?
A: Industry 4.0 is a term used to describe the fourth Industrial Revolution. When we refer to an Industry 4.0 environment in manufacturing and logistics, that is marked by the integration of advanced technology, automation and data to increase competitiveness, productivity and profitability. Examples of the top Industry 4.0 technologies are additive manufacturing – or the use of 3D printing to construct an object/part from a digital model – collaborative robots called cobots, Industrial Internet of Things, machine learning and more.
3 In a recent report about Industry 4.0, Conexus suggested that “budget restrictions” are no longer a standout obstacle to small to medium manufacturers. Is it difficult to get owners and managers to see the importance of this in a global economy?
A: Manufacturers have known for quite some time that they need to invest in Industry 4.0 technologies, but many have been searching for the right time to make the investment. The Manufacturing Readiness Grants program which we launched in 2020 alongside the Indiana Economic Development Corp. has provided the push and the support that many advanced manufacturing companies need to make the investment. The program is truly moving the needle for individual Indiana manufacturers and for Industry 4.0 tech adoption statewide.
4 In August, Conexus is hosting its second peer-to-peer network forum. Can you explain the importance of such events for Indiana’s manufacturing and logistics companies?
A: Advanced manufacturing and logistics is full of subject matter experts inside the plants and in corporate headquarters who often are not well connected with their peers who do similar work at other organizations. The Peer-to-Peer Networking Forums and other strategic opportunities for AML staff, at all levels, to share and collaborate in an open forum help our industry’s decision-makers improve the work they do every day. While every business has its own unique challenges, there is so much to be learned from strategic, honest discussions and information-sharing with your peers.
5 A 2021 Brookings Institute study posited that there’s stagnation in Indiana’s “advanced-industry sector,” which would include biopharma manufacturing, R&D, medical devices and automotive. They pegged growth at a “paltry” 0.4% annually. Are we shaking off this stagnation or will this inflationary period shut down growth?
A: Manufacturing is not immune to the same growth challenges of many other industries, which require increased investment in technology and workforce development. But with programs like Manufacturing Readiness Grants, we are already seeing the significant impact that funding technology can have on our industry statewide. To date, $17.4 million in grant funding has been awarded to 212 companies in 60 counties.
These investments are leading to more growth. In fact, those funds are prompting proposed projects with combined budgets of $138.9 million and $22 million in estimated new wages.