1 What’s the link between sleep health and our mental and physical health?
A: Healthy sleep is vital to maintaining physical health. Sleep helps our bodies recover from daily stresses.
The air we breathe, the food we eat and what we drink throughout the day can create bodily stress our systems need to recover from. Add the emotional stressors we face from work, school and relationships, and that is a lot of reconstructive work our body needs.
Sleep helps improve our immune system function, allowing us to stay healthier and recover from illness faster. It also provides time for growth and stress-management hormones to be released. Better sleep can also improve blood pressure, appetite and the physical appearance of skin and hair.
2 Is there a genetic reason why some people thrive on less sleep?
A: A genetic mutation has been found that allows some people to feel fully rested on less-than-average amounts of sleep.
However, in our society, there are a lot of people who like to say, “I get four to six hours of sleep.” This is different from, “I need four to six hours of sleep.” Many people don’t take the opportunity to get the sleep they need and force themselves to live on less.
Most adults should get at least seven hours of sleep each night.
3 What is a sleep study?
A: A sleep study monitors a person’s sleep to determine abnormalities or physical changes outside the norm. There are two different types – in the lab and at home.
A home study consists of coming to a center like Lutheran’s accredited Sleep Disorder Center, receiving instructions and taking a kit of equipment home, usually containing a small monitoring device, belts to place around the chest and abdomen, a sensor for the finger and one to monitor nasal and oral breathing during sleep. This test is best for people concerned about sleep apnea, which pauses or stops breathing during sleep.
An in-lab test is much more in depth and takes place in a sleep center overnight. While in the lab, a technician will place monitoring sensors on the person’s face, head, chest, legs and finger. These allow the staff to monitor changes in breathing, body movements, an electrocardiogram to record cardiac changes and an electroencephalogram to record brain changes. These tests will reveal when a person is awake, asleep, grinding teeth or snoring and provides a much more complete picture of any issues disrupting sleep.
4 How do you know when you need a sleep study?
A: I jokingly ask patients, “Who complained about you?” Quite often, bed partners or family members encourage patients to seek testing because of snoring, breathing changes, daytime sleepiness, tiredness and near or actual car accidents. Some patients are sent for testing because of cardiac history or kidney function issues. We also test pediatric patients who snore or are having attention and behavior issues in school. Children should not snore, so that can be a sign of sleep apnea. A sleep study is also sometimes required prior to a child having their tonsils or adenoids removed.
5 What practices do you suggest for people to get a good night’s sleep?
A: Most of us can make a change to improve our sleep hygiene – the practice of cleaning up our habits before and during sleep.
The No. 1 thing everyone should do is limit exposure to blue light emitted by electronic devices such as TVs, phones and computers. Ideally, all devices should be turned off at least an hour before bed. At the very least, everyone should utilize smartphone settings that change the screen to a yellow-toned light in the evening.
Leaving the TV on all night is not good sleep hygiene. If a person doesn’t like sleeping in a completely dark, quiet room, we recommend a night light and sound machine or white noise app.
Getting some form of daily exercise and making better food and drink choices can also improve sleep. We recommend drinking less alcohol and soda and drinking more water throughout the day. Also, avoiding super-spicy food and large quantities of food within two hours of bed is a good sleep hygiene practice.