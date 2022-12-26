1 You joined Ferguson in 1976, and now it’s one of the state’s most prominent ad and marketing firms. To what do you attribute the company’s success?
A: The true foundation of Ferguson Advertising comes directly from our founder, Rich Ferguson. In 1975, he set the bar very high in all aspects of our business. We all just followed his lead.
Taking care of clients and employees. Being an active part of the community. Giving people every opportunity to grow with the business and making sure we all had fun doing what we love to do.
Since joining the company in 1976, it has been my goal to be a part of our success by continuing to uphold the example set by Rich. Fair, honest, hard-working partner with all our clients. I think it is working pretty well.
2 Did growth prompt the move from your offices on Berry Street to Electric Works?
A: We moved to our current office 11 years ago. We have more than tripled the staff since then. So, yes, we needed more space. And we have been working with Electric Works as a client for the last five years. We wanted to be a part of this exciting new project in Fort Wayne. The space is awesome! The campus has such a sophisticated vibe.
3 You’ve been a co-owner and principal since 2002, but what’s your responsibility as the company’s chief employee experience officer?
A: Our biggest asset is our employees. My role as CEEO is to make sure we do everything in our power to retain and attract talent. That includes educational opportunities, an environment that is comfortable, a great work-life balance and, most important, a place you look forward to coming to every day. With nearly 60 employees, keeping this moving forward can be a challenge. But one I was happy to take on.
4 You were on the leading edge of women in senior roles in a male-dominated business. What were those days like as opposed to now?
A: I never really thought of myself as a leading-edge woman. Leading edge, probably, but gender barriers never really affected me. I just didn’t think that way. I just did my job to the best of my ability, always tried to be a good partner with my clients, and that alone moved me forward in my career. I truly believe that still holds true today.
5 You and your husband are F1 fans and frequent attendees of the Indianapolis 500. What prompted your passion for motor sports?
A: I have vivid memories of being at the racetrack with my family when I was quite small. My dad raced stock cars all over Indiana. I remember listening to the Indy 500 on the radio in our backyard.
I think my first trip to the Indy 500 was probably in 1976. I haven’t missed more than four since then. When I married my “need-for-speed” husband, auto racing became our pastime: Indy, NASCAR, Formula One.
Few people own a car that has a full roll cage, racing seats with four-point harnesses and four complete sets of tires, but we do!