1 In January, you started as the City of New Haven’s community engagement coordinator. What does the job involve?
A: I work on communication strategies, community engagement and community development.
2 Are there programs or activities over the past nine months in New Haven that you’re proud of?
A: From an event perspective, I would say the Schnelker Park 100th Anniversary celebration. We were able to share the history of the park and facts about the family who dedicated the land that is now known as Schnelker Park. We have also been working collaboratively with the New Haven Chamber, business owners and community volunteers to launch a Main Street Organization for the city. This will create vibrancy and activity in our downtown.
3 You’ve worked as an online marketing consultant. What was the transition like going from consulting to working in government?
A: The best part about my job is that I work with a team who supports me. The transition from working with individual clients to a team environment has been smooth. I attribute that to my colleagues who embraced me and trusted me implicitly to do my job and to do it well.
4 You are a co-founder of Content Creators of Color Project, an innovative community of creatives who see their cultural identities underrepresented in digital media. Why does the PR/advertising/design/communications industry seem to be resistant to diversity and inclusion?
A: Marketing is our narrative landscape. Everything we do is touched by stories, all of which are created to tell us what to value. Because of this, marketing shows the norm of its privileged creators and leaves the voices of the “minority” in the background. Marketing, like other industries, is resistant to diversity and inclusion because of referral hires, notions of “chemistry” and “right fit,” and outright nepotism.
5 After graduating from South Side High School in 2010, you earned a bachelor of arts degree from Connecticut College before returning. What’s going right in the region, and what do we need to work on as a community?
A: Our region is doing well creating, maintaining and growing the affordable living “lifestyle.” It’s exciting to watch how much progress is being made in such a short time.
I think, as with most of the Midwest, our region still struggles with putting words into action. There is so much talent that leaves and not just for a better job, but to have culture, diversity and inclusion. There’s really something to be said about feeling like you belong.
The reason I went so far away to school was to find a community that valued me. I learned how to advocate for myself and to be comfortable in my own skin.
In the nine months I have been with the City of New Haven, it’s exciting and encouraging to see what teamwork and forward-thinking leadership can create – an environment for growth and a sense of community.