1 Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston named you chairman of the Ways and Means Committee. What life experiences have prepared you for this leadership role?
A: Beyond my long-serving membership on the House Ways and Means Committee and chairmanship of the K-12 subcommittee, life experiences that helped prepare me for this leadership role include spending over 30 years in the classroom, co-managing our family farm for over two decades, and serving as president of both the Hendricks County Fair Board and Indiana State Fair Board. Currently, I’m a member of the board of directors of a local bank.
My father also served in the House of Representatives and State Senate, and I have valued civic service my whole life. I want to hit the ground running, while understanding there is still a lot to learn.
2 The General Assembly will craft a new, two-year state budget in the next legislative session. What are your priorities for the next fiscal plan?
A: In looking ahead at the state’s next fiscal plan, we must continue making strategic investments in areas that ensure opportunities for Hoosiers. It’s important to continue investing in our students, which is currently over half the state budget. A lot hinges on the upcoming fiscal forecasts and rising inflation, and I want to build off of our state’s economic momentum and strong track record of fiscal responsibility.
3 Indiana finished the fiscal year June 30 with a $6.1 billion budget surplus, after total expenditures $17.7 billion in that timeframe. In your estimation, is the surplus larger than necessary?
A: Most everyone has been pleasantly surprised at Indiana’s large growth in revenue since the current budget was passed in April of 2021. With strong reserves, we are in the position to protect ourselves against future economic downturns, pay off debt and return money to taxpayers. We must continue to be responsible with taxpayer dollars, take care of the state’s needs, and look for opportunities to put more money in taxpayers’ pockets, especially as inflation continues to impact families.
4 Is an income tax cut for working Hoosiers a possibility in the next legislative session?
A: In 2023, the rate will be cut further to 3.15%. Based on reserves, we could see additional cuts to eventually 2.9%.
Anything additional would be dependent on fiscal forecasts.
5 You taught chemistry, physics and math at Danville Community High School for more than 30 years. Do you believe education funding in Indiana to be adequate?
A: As a state representative and member of the House Ways and Means Committee, I supported making historic investments in K-12 education. I also worked on revamping the state’s school funding formula to ensure state tuition dollars are more equitable for all students and schools. Education funding is and will continue to be our state’s largest budget allocation, and it’s important to support students and schools. Unfortunately, inflation is eroding the value of a dollar, and local school corporations are going to need to direct dollars in a way to get the best return.