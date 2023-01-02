1 Gov. Eric Holcomb has made funding public health a top priority with a plan to hike spending by $243 million annually. There’s a healthy budget surplus, but is this hike doable?
A: This fiscally responsible strategic reinvestment in public health is absolutely doable, if the supermajorities in both the House and the Senate decide public health is important enough to fund properly.
The statistics are jarring; Indiana ranks 41st in the nation for overall health. We have the sixth-highest smoking rate in the nation, and the third-highest rate of maternal mortality. This is unacceptable and is a problem we can no longer sweep under the rug.
There will always be challenges when we decide how to allocate funds. This year, we have a large surplus and an incredible need to prioritize the health of Hoosiers. It’s not about if this reinvestment is doable – it is – it’s about finding the political will to put our constituents and their families first.
2 Given the problems of trying to find teachers and aides – and the need to increase their salaries – why is the GOP considering “reinventing” high school at this time?
A: Supporting Indiana public school teachers, administrators and support staff and making sure that our students have the resources they need to be successful will always be a top priority for House Democrats. The best thing we can do for both teachers and students is to allow trained educators to lead their classrooms with as little interference from the legislature as possible. Last year, the legislature focused entirely too much on controlling the curriculum in classrooms as opposed to making sure educators and administrators have the support they need to properly educate the future of Indiana. This session, I hope we can prioritize appropriate funding for Indiana public schools and spend less of our time making them the target of unwinnable culture wars.
3 Why is universal pre-K seen as a non-starter, yet the supermajority would like to spend resources on school choice?
A: It’s a simple fact that kids enrolled in pre-K, on average, have a higher high school graduation rate and are more likely to go to college than kids who don’t attend pre-K. The cost of pre-K is a major barrier for many families. So, implementing universal pre-K would have several impacts for Hoosier families.
First, it would level the playing field for children, allowing them to get an early education regardless of their family’s income. Secondly, it would help mitigate Indiana’s abhorrent brain drain problem by increasing the chances of Indiana children obtaining a post-secondary education and being able to obtain a high-wage job right here in our state.
House Democrats want the future of Indiana to include more families and more corporations and job-creators to call the Hoosier State “home.” To achieve that future, we have to put an expanded emphasis on access to universal pre-K education now.
4We’ve seen bipartisanship sprout in the post-election Congress. Is cooperation for the greater good impossible in Indiana?
A: Indiana House Democrats remain focused on being pragmatic problem-solvers. We are willing and ready to cooperate with our colleagues across the aisle. I speak for the entire caucus when I say we will always work with House and Senate Republicans to benefit Hoosiers. However, we will not succumb to extremist legislation.
This legislative session, I’m calling on House and Senate Republicans – who hold supermajorities – to work with our caucus to produce the greatest good for the greatest number of Hoosiers.
5 Is there an issue that keeps you up at night?
A: It seems as though every session, the supermajorities get farther away from addressing the issues actually affecting Hoosiers and focus far too much on issues designed solely to divide us.
Our priorities need to be on fixing the problems our constituents elected us to solve: lowering health care costs, fully funding public education, expanding affordable housing, improving roads and infrastructure and curbing brain drain in our state. All of these issues directly impact the quality of life of each and every Hoosier.
In addition, it’s time for big ideas that focus on the future so that Indiana doesn’t keep falling behind. Imagine how much more attractive Indiana could be if we could work in a bipartisan way to address these matters. House Democrats and I stand ready to get to work!