1 Rev. Mante, what is Alive Community Outreach’s Peace Academy?
A: Peacemaker Academy is an intensive, three-week summer program for high school youth focused on nonviolent leadership development. Drawing upon the philosophy of Kingian Nonviolence, students learn the 6 Principles and 6 Steps of Nonviolence, types and levels of conflict, deescalation strategies, organizing and mobilizing, cultivating inner peace and more. The program culminates with students developing a collaborative project that will contribute toward the goal of building a culture of peace at their school.
After the summer academy, the student cohort is expected to work together, with our guidance, to implement their vision. As part of this process, students are invited to join us for a yearlong journey of continued leadership development and working to build a culture of peace.
2 The academy is focused on South Side High School. Why there?
A: Our relationship with South Side evolved organically. We first envisioned a summer academy back in 2019 but wanted to test our program on a smaller scale. We had a great relationship with the City Life Center that serves primarily South Side students, and we piloted a series of trainings for their students in early 2020 that ended prematurely due to COVID-19. Our limited pilot was enough to affirm that our trainings resonate with young people who want to make a difference.
We were moved by students affected by violence who were motivated to turn their tragedy into purpose. We were also moved by students who were frustrated about some of the negative stigmas associated with the south side of Fort Wayne, and by extension South Side High School, and wanted to do something to change the narrative. South Side’s leadership bought into our vision for a summer academy from our first conversations, which further affirmed our decision to focus our initial efforts there.
We plan to expand to other schools in the future, but for now we are focused on refining our model at South Side.
3 How can Kingian Non-violence be applied in our daily lives?
A: When hearing the word “nonviolence,” many people immediately think of nonviolent direct actions such as protests, boycotts and the like. This is all part of the methods and tactics of nonviolence, which are certainly helpful and can be applied in various situations. But Kingian Nonviolence is not just about methods and tactics; it’s a powerful philosophy that transforms how we understand and address conflict at every level.
The very first principle of Kingian Nonviolence is “Nonviolence is a way of life for courageous people.” It’s possible for one to subscribe to nonviolent tactics in order to achieve particular goals without committing to nonviolence as a way of life, but Kingian Nonviolence requires a much deeper and personal commitment. Once one makes that commitment, nonviolence isn’t so much something that is circumstantially applied as it is a framework for living in a violent and unjust world.
4 Olivia, how did you become involved with the academy?
A: I became involved with Peacemaker Academy last year when my school counselor called my mom and told her about a new internship for students at South Side. She knew it was something I would love to be a part of. I was really excited about it when I went through the interview process and learned more about it. I was just lucky enough to be chosen as one of the first 12 students!
5 How do you see your role as a visual storytelling specialist?
A: I see my role as just a student who wants to help spread awareness and change to a community that I myself am a part of.
Being a part of the academy last year really helps with knowing the most important things to inform people of.
I am excited to show the things I and the other students learned, and to show that high school students can really make a change!