1 You’re a Chicago native who lives in Fort Wayne but works primarily in Indianapolis and travels throughout the state and country. Tell us about the path to your current role and what has kept you firmly planted in Fort Wayne.
A: Our family moved from Chicago to Fort Wayne 10 years ago, initially driven by a career opportunity at Vera Bradley. In concept, the cost-of-living calculator provided an almost unbelievable difference between the two locations when considering our move.
Once we became Allen County residents, we realized how much further our dollars went and how much more there is to this community! The quality of life, the career opportunities and the people make it an incredibly special place. I continued my career growth at Sweetwater Sound and Herff Jones. While in Fort Wayne I also launched a consulting business, HeroCX, and I am now with the IEDC.
My husband has thrived in his role at Zimmer Biomet. After graduating Purdue Fort Wayne, our son purchased his first home in Fort Wayne, and our daughter is enrolled at Purdue in West Lafayette (Go Boilermakers!).
My travels throughout the state and country have provided an immense perspective, really solidifying to me the incredible opportunity my family has to live in the Fort Wayne area – a supportive and strong community where we can still achieve the colloquial American dream and help others achieve the same. We really can’t see ourselves living anywhere else; we are very proud to be Hoosiers.
2 What does “external engagement” mean and what goals are you working to achieve for the state?
A: When Indiana’s secretary of commerce, Brad Chambers, asked me to join the IEDC, he explained his 5E vision for driving the state’s economy. External engagement, a focus on telling Indiana’s story, is one element of that strategic vision.
Any great brand needs great branding – strong and compelling marketing and communications to grow awareness. The state of Indiana is no different.
Our research tells us Indiana has an important value proposition for business and workforce growth, but it is not well known. Our goal for external engagement is to tell our authentic story and intentionally elevate the understanding of the opportunities across the state of Indiana through proven brand-building marketing metrics.
In turn, we should then see higher levels of business attraction, college student attainment and workforce attraction to the state.
3 What do you see as the biggest opportunities for Fort Wayne and for Indiana?
A: In addition to telling our story in a bigger way, across the city of Fort Wayne and the state of Indiana, there are great examples of successful community, corporate and government partnerships to improve quality of life and quality of place. The READI program, designed to make Indiana a magnet for talent and economic growth, is an example demonstrating our strength in working together to achieve shared successes. There are communities and businesses that share Indiana’s story well, and we certainly have the opportunity to collaborate more and share those best practices.
4 As May is graduation month for Indiana high schools and colleges, what do you feel the state offers as a next step for our students as they follow a secondary education path, credential or career opportunity?
A: Graduation is such an important time of achievement in an individual’s life. Along with satisfaction of a goal, it should represent opportunity and hope.
Today in Indiana, there are so many pathways to achieve the next level of opportunity. From the revised 21st Century Scholars program to the ability to earn dual college credit while in high school, to the reskilling or trade certification programs across the state and Ivy Tech, we are preparing the workforce of the future.
The challenge is to connect students and our existing workforce with all the resources and support available to help them find a role within Indiana that provides purpose.
5 The Indianapolis 500 will take place next weekend. Does IEDC partner with the Indianapolis Motor Speedway or have involvement with the race?
A: On May 28, the 107th running of this largest racing event in the world will be an important opportunity for Indiana to showcase its innovation and talent. The race and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway provide IEDC with an opportunity to showcase Indiana by hosting business partners in our community. We celebrate our focus on winning as a state and highlight the winning spirit in communities across the state like Fort Wayne. My husband and I are racing fans, and we will be watching intently!