1 What changes are coming this fall in how Allen County citizens pay their property taxes?
A: With our new online platform, taxpayers can make one-time payments with credit card, electronic check, Google Pay, PayPal and Pay-Pal Credit. In addition, if they register an account, they can schedule payments in advance, utilize our monthly payment option, schedule automatic payments, register for text reminders and sign up for e-bills. There is also a simplified 800 number taxpayers can call to make payment over the phone.
And while these services do come with a small processing fee that is charged by the provider, the savings in gas, time, postage, etc., we believe, offset the processing fee. Taxpayers can still come in person to our office to make payments by check or cash with no fee.
2 How are property taxes determined and calculated?
A: The county assessor and/or township assessor is responsible for accurately and uniformly determining the market value-in-use of every property in the county. That value, in conjunction with applicable deductions and tax credits, is calculated to arrive at your annual tax liability. Many steps and calculations are involved and are available in further detail on the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance website.
3 What can I do if I disagree with the assessment?
A: A taxpayer always has the right to appeal their current year’s assessed valuation.
The taxpayer can appeal their assessment by filing a Form 130 with the respective assessing official (Allen County Assessor or Wayne Township Assessor). Remember, you must file a separate petition for appeal for each parcel. The appeal date may be different depending on when the Form 11, Notice of Assessment is mailed.
More information and clarification on this can be obtained on the Allen County Indiana Assessor’s website.
4 What help is available if someone is unable to pay their bill?
A: The state now has a program available for homeowners to help with property taxes and other homeowner hardships created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This is not managed by our office. Please visit their website at 877gethope.org or call 877-GET-HOPE (1-877-438-4673) for more information and to see whether you qualify.
While the treasurer cannot change the taxes due, we have tried to come up with options to lessen the burden for taxpayers. One way we can do this is to offer a monthly payment option. This option is convenient and can also help those taxpayers who need to spread out their tax liability to make it more affordable. This is not a state program but something Allen County is pleased to offer as an alternative to make paying taxes a little easier on its citizens.
5 What else does the treasurer’s office do that people may not know about?
A: The treasurer is the custodian of all the county money. In this capacity, the treasurer has the duty to reconcile, protect and manage all money that comes and goes from the county and its various departments.
In addition, the treasurer serves as the investment officer for the county.
The treasurer’s office is also where you will obtain a mobile home permit if you need to move or sell your mobile home and also where you will obtain a liquor license clearance if you need one.
More information on these functions can be obtained on our website or by calling our office at 260-449-7693.