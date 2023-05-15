1 You moved to northeast Indiana from Phoenix well over a year ago. How are you settling in?
A: Moving family across the country is never easy, but I am thankful to the people in our region for being so welcoming to us.
I often hear people say the welcoming community can be attributed to “Midwest sensibility” and “Hoosier humility.” Beyond those phrases, I’ve learned firsthand that the people are exactly what makes this region unique. People here are helpful, kind, smart and generous. The kids are happy in their new school and I couldn’t have asked for a more inviting and accommodating atmosphere.
We are happy to be here.
2 NEI recently awarded the first Pioneer Award and the Pioneer Starts Here digital storytelling movement. Why is celebrating northeast Indiana businesses and leaders key to growing the region?
A: We have pioneered a new and interesting way to market a region. There is an old saying that you should never let advertising get in the way of your product. For NEI, our product is the people of the region. Highlighting and magnifying these inspiring stories demonstrates that great things can be done, right here, and by everyday people.
The stories and the people are relatable because materials like our video series allow them to speak freely about their challenges as well as their victories. And, that’s what we want – authenticity and real stories by the real people who did it here in northeast Indiana.
3 What are the biggest regional economic development opportunities ahead of northeast Indiana?
A: New federal policies and the need to localize and secure critical supply chains have created an unprecedented spike in project activity across almost all sectors. This change will reset the nation’s manufacturing landscape for decades to come.
There is enormous potential in northeast Indiana’s evolving medical device, orthopedic and industrial biotechnologies industries. Even more specifically, there’s also a focus on the electrification and hybridization of vehicles. Whether northeast Indiana will be able to capture a share of this growth will largely depend on our ability to meet project requirements and demonstrate that we can advance specific industrial-cluster initiatives.
Thanks to new federal economic development programs like the Tech Hubs initiative, investments by the Indiana General Assembly, and support from philanthropic foundations, we have a unique opportunity to rethink our innovation-cluster strategies and strategically invest in their evolution. This will entice newcomers, but also drive growth from a technology and innovation standpoint.
This can allow us to leverage existing (research and development) strengths and technologies to catalyze the creation of good jobs at all skill levels.
4 You recently traveled to Germany and attended the SelectUSA Investment Summit. Why is foreign direct investment vital to the region’s economic growth?
A: In a post-pandemic world, we are ramping up our focus on our global relationships and increasing international travel because we’ve seen a pivot.
Foreign direct investment provides opportunities for higher wages and higher investment in R&D.
It also sends market signals about the attractiveness of our region and raises our profile among firms within our key clusters.
Overall, we are poised to attract businesses from all over the globe, and we have a huge legacy in doing so! Over the past few weeks, we spoke with well over 100 companies looking to expand in the U.S. and interested in learning more about northeast Indiana.
5 What motivates you as a leader?
A: Knowing that I’m empowering people to do their best and make a meaningful impact on the community they love is a big motivator for me.
I’ve always believed in hiring people that are motivated by purpose and outcomes. I want my team to do what they do best.
Watching the team work together to move NEI forward is really exciting. NEI has gone through so many changes and we’ve charged forward with a strong mission and purpose.