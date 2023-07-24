1 As an alumnus, how do you balance Manchester’s liberal arts and humanities past with a 21st century STEM orientation?
A: I believe the liberal arts and humanities work in concert with all Manchester programs, including those in STEM.
Companies want well-rounded students who have rich and varied experiences beyond what they are professionally trained to do: people who know how to make sound decisions. I know my Manchester degree broadened my perspective and enhanced my worldview.
The liberal arts isn’t really in the past, because it provides a unique foundation for our students’ education, regardless of major. That foundation is the reason Manchester graduates stand out as they enter the workforce, become successful in their careers and lead fulfilling lives.
2 Are there plans for distributing Alice Dentler’s unrestricted $1.5 million bequest to Manchester?
A: Who would have suspected that a retired schoolteacher in Elkhart would leave us $1.5 million without a word beforehand?
Ms. Dentler’s beyond-generous gift provides us the opportunity to prioritize students’ needs and use the funds to ensure Manchester can continue to educate students for many years to come. Certainly, some of the money will go toward scholarships, but we aren’t committing all the dollars right away.
We honor Ms. Dentler’s deep connection and generosity to Manchester by taking our time and planning how best to use the great gift we have been given.
3 “Manchester Bold: The Future is Ours” had already kicked off before you arrived. Was it difficult coming into your job with a capital campaign already moving?
A: Much of a university president’s job during a campaign is fundraising. I am fortunate Manchester wrapped up the campaign two years earlier than planned, while exceeding our $45 million goal!
With Manchester Bold finished, this means I will have more time than I might have in my first months to interact with students, alumni and colleagues, focus on our strategic plan and simply get to know the communities Manchester calls home.
I am grateful for all who made this possible, including our previous president, Dr. Dave McFadden, who worked tirelessly to ensure the campaign was a success even though they did some of the fundraising during a pandemic. It is important to me to continue to share the Manchester story with our stakeholders as we move into the future, but I also appreciate this breathing room.
4 As an academic administrator, you have a background in leading multiple campuses. How important is it for you for North Manchester and Fort Wayne to feel united in values and purpose?
A: It is vital that our North Manchester and Fort Wayne locations work together, growing programs and continuing to provide excellence in the classroom.
The North Manchester campus provides its mostly undergraduate students with campus activities and a full student life experience, while the Manchester University Fort Wayne health science education hub focuses on graduate and professional students. What do they share? Just one example is the faculty-guided medical practicum to Central America that for decades has offered the opportunity for undergrad and post-grad students to work in a remote clinic alongside health care professionals.
At Manchester, I know a good number of our students can recite the words of our mission, to graduate people “of ability and conviction who draw upon their education and faith to lead principled, productive, and compassionate lives that improve the human condition.” That’s because they aren’t just words. It’s how we decide what’s important.
5 What did you most enjoy about your undergraduate experience?
A: Manchester – then and now – offers experiences for students that you might not get at larger institutions. For example, my sister and I were Manchester radio disc jockeys. At a larger school, an opportunity like that might only be given to communication majors.
At a perfect-sized school like Manchester, you can be active and explore your passions while also getting your degree. Faculty get to know students well and are accessible. These connections often last well beyond graduation as they go on to seek internships and find positions after their time at Manchester.
When I was a student, the faculty knew me, knew my family and friends, and these relationships supported my learning.
There is something special about Manchester and that seems to come through in everything we do. It is the reason many of us dream of returning to serve the institution we love.