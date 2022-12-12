1 What is the Institute for Holocaust and Genocide Studies?
A: The institute is the only academic center in Indiana devoted exclusively to the study of the Holocaust and other genocides. We have a three-pronged mission: to promote public awareness of the Holocaust and other genocides; to encourage and support scholarship, research and teaching at Purdue University Fort Wayne about the Holocaust and other genocides; and to promote public participation in confronting both contemporary genocide and the conditions that potentially can lead to genocide.
2 What does it mean for the institute to be awarded the “Never Again Ambassador” award from the Indiana Civil Rights Commission and the Jewish Community Relations Council?
A: It means in Indiana we still have our work cut out for us. The ADL documented 109 reports of white supremacist propaganda, antisemitic harassment or vandalism in Indiana in 2022 alone. In South Bend, someone kicked in a window at a synagogue. An Indianapolis Jewish Community Center received two bomb threats in June. In Bloomington, someone posted stickers claiming the Holocaust “is an anti-white lie.” As four Purdue students left a Passover seder, someone yelled “F- – you, Jews.”
It means in 2022 we have to do this work with fewer survivors who can bear direct witness to the next generation. It means we have to work harder to reach fewer teachers further stretched, stressed and under attack, if not from resource starvation, then from some angry individuals radicalized by mis- and disinformation. It means supporting teachers in counteracting those who refuse to see the difference between indoctrination and critical thinking skills.
It means making sure Indiana settles more and not fewer refugees and others enduring forced migration as a result of globalized crises. Very few people today ever choose to voluntarily uproot themselves, just as very few Jews “chose” to uproot themselves from Nazi Germany as countries like the U.S. refused them entry and safe haven.
3 You’ve written about Hollywood and antisemitism during World War II. What is pop culture’s role, if any, for this resurgence of anti-Jewish sentiment?
A: Popular culture long has served as a target for anti-Jewish extremism.
Leading up to World War II, public figures freely railed against so-called Jewish control over the media. Such attacks embodied a certain kind of antisemitic conspiracy theory, one that targeted Jews for nothing other than that they happened to be Jewish. It assumed, consistent with racist ideology, that Jews could never act as autonomous individual citizens. It assumed that Jews at best could only behave as Jews, monolithically and surreptitiously, plotting the destruction of white Christianity. Antisemites saw so-called Jewish control over the media as simply acting out of their own raw self-interest.
Despite many Hollywood creative personnel remaining deeply committed to anti-Nazi causes, antisemitic agitation against Hollywood had a chilling effect on the studios and their films. Many in the industry feared producing more overtly anti-Nazi films would lead to public backlash, including punitive legislation and even federal censorship.
4 Extremist nationalism isn’t new, it just morphs into a new fear such as the “great replacement” theory. Why now?
A: (The Dec. 7) arrests of 25 far-right conspiracy theorists planning the violent overthrow of the German government attests to how extremism doesn’t simply dry up and blow away. Perpetrators almost never see themselves as perpetrators. They justify what they do as necessary because they see themselves as victims.
We face unprecedented challenges in 2022: political and economic instability, increasingly intense climate events, large flows of people forcibly displaced from their home. At the same time, many societies love a good scapegoat. It’s much easier to target a group simply for being who they are than to engage in the real drudgery of solving actual problems. The diagnosis and solutions to real problems often are messy and complicated, and demand our full attention. Blaming someone else for replacing you or indoctrinating your children is easy to tweet about from behind a screen. Then your work is done and you can go about the rest of your day.
5 The mass death of the intelligentsia appears to be a marker for genocide, from Armenia to Cambodia. Why is that?
A: The mass murder of intellectuals is a late-stage marker of genocide. The earliest warning signs occur when the state first targets the poor, the disabled, women, specific ethnic and racial groups.
To get to mass murder, a series of smaller steps must happen first. One of the first laws the Nazis passed after 1933 was the Law for the Prevention of Offspring with Hereditary Diseases. It mandated forced sterilization of people with physical and mental disabilities, as well as people with any form of mental illness. It mandated forced sterilization for Roma people and mixed-race Afro-Germans. If the state deemed you “asocial,” it forcibly sterilized you.
A few years later, the Nazi state instituted the T-4 euthanasia program, murdering people with physical and mental disabilities to relieve them of their alleged life’s misery. Out of this euthanasia program, the Nazis developed and perfected use of poison gas for the extermination camps.
Rehearsing mass death first on the disabled then allowed the Nazis to perfect its system of mass death on an industrial scale. Only then could it turn mass murder on entire other groups of people simply for being who they were, including 6 million Jews, political opponents, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Roma, homosexuals, so-called asocials and others.