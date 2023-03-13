1 What is redetermination?
A: Redetermination is a process required by the federal government to ensure people receiving Medicaid benefits are still eligible based on factors like their income, household size and disability status.
Prior to the pandemic, anyone with coverage through Medicaid, which in Indiana includes Hoosier Healthwise, Hoosier Care Connect and the Healthy Indiana Plan, had to renew their coverage annually. Redetermination was suspended in March 2020, and anyone with Medicaid simply stayed on the program without taking any renewal actions.
The state will now return to the pre-pandemic norm.
2 How can individuals and families prepare for the return of redetermination?
A: Most Medicaid members have likely experienced changes since 2020, so they should update their information with the Indiana Family & Social Services Administration. Details regarding your home address, income, employment status, age and family status will need to be confirmed with the state. FSSA has made it easy for this information to be updated by following these steps:
Visit FSSABenefits.IN.gov.
Scroll down to the blue “Manage Your Benefits” section.
Click on either “Sign into my account” or “Create account.”
Call 1-800-403-0864 if you need assistance.
Then watch your mail and respond with any information that FSSA requests.
3 What will the redetermination process look like?
A: April 2023 will mark the restart of the redetermination process. Indiana, like all other states, will have up to 12 months to return to normal operations.
All Medicaid members have a redetermination date that aligns with their original enrollment month. This means FSSA will process roughly one-twelfth of Medicaid members each month over the next year.
Members may also be hearing from their current health plan. We’re sending mail, calling our members and sending text messages and emails.
4 What if I lose my Medicaid health coverage?
A: For individuals who are found no longer eligible for Medicaid, please know that there are other options for you and your family.
The state of Indiana, as well as managed care plans, will help to connect Hoosiers to other coverage options such as the Health Insurance Marketplace. To learn more about Marketplace coverage and eligibility, visit HealthCare.gov or call 800-318-2596.
5 Where else can I find help?
A: There are specially trained and certified professionals throughout Indiana who can help Hoosiers find the right health coverage. These are called navigators, and Hoosiers can find help in their area by visiting in-fssa.force.com/HCNav/.
For those that are now over 65, they can look into coverage through the federal Medicare program by visiting Medicare.gov or by calling 800-633-4227.
Indiana’s State Health Insurance Program can also help with any questions about Medicare.
Find them online at medicare.in.gov or call 800-452-4800.