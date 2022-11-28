1 What is the definition of a caregiver and why is this definition so essential to all conversations surrounding this topic?
A: The definition of a caregiver varies amongst people. This is often the case as the individuals providing care, receiving care and those looking in from the outside are all viewing this concept from different perspectives.
According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a caregiver is a person who tends to the needs or concerns of a person with short- or long-term limitations due to illness, injury or disability. One major takeaway from this definition is that it does not specify age. People of all ages who are at different points in their lives are in need of this type of care.
For example, a woman caring for her aging father and a young man caring for his disabled sibling are both caregivers with their own unique set of duties and challenges.
2 How prominent are familial caregivers in the U.S.?
A: When we think about the characteristics of a caregiver, we can often get caught up in this idea that this is an individual hired to provide their assistance; however, this represents only one portion of our nation’s caregivers.
According to data in the Caregiving in the U.S. 2020 report published by the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP Public Policy Institute, 53 million people in the U.S. are providing unpaid care for relatives and friends, and that number continues to grow rapidly.
3 How can health be a major barrier for caregivers?
A: As a caregiver, you can be susceptible to extreme stress. While balancing your own life, you are also tasked with the responsibility of managing someone else’s. A recent survey conducted by CareSource revealed that many caregivers do not receive proper health care, do not attend doctor visits as often as they should and will often ignore their needs when it comes to their own health and well-being. This is troubling data as it is commonly known that the healthier the caregiver, the healthier the person they care for will be.
This also includes taking care of caregivers’ mental health. As a caregiver’s mental and emotional health decline, this will inadvertently impact the health of the loved one they’re supporting.
4 In terms of economic impact, how do familial caregivers represent this sector of care?
A: According to a National Library of Medicine report, family caregiving can lead to an overall improvement in health and a reduction in health care costs. Caregiving can serve as a replacement for formal health care services and their associated costs. It has been shown to also reduce nursing home use and hospitalizations and create lower rates of home health utilization.
An AARP Public Policy Institute report estimates that in 2017, family caregivers provided a collective 34 billion hours of care to adults and an equivalent of approximately $470 billion in unpaid assistance. However, it’s important to note that estimating direct replacement costs is complex because not all caregiver roles are alike.
5 In what ways can one provide support to caregivers and what resources are available in northeast Indiana?
A: There is no one way to support a caregiver as their needs will vary based on the type of care they are providing.
For a new mom, you can show support by connecting them with the Indiana Department of Health’s MOMS Helpline, which is committed to improving access to early and regular prenatal care for pregnant women and connecting them with a network of child health care services within their local communities.
For someone who is caring for an elderly parent, it may mean the world to them if you offer to sit with their loved one while they take a break to experience something that brings them joy, therefore improving their mental health.
Other resources for aging individuals include the Caregiver Action Network, the nation’s leading family caregiver organization, and Aging & In-Home Services of Northeast Indiana, Inc., which provides aging and in-home solutions for the northeast Indiana area.