1 What kind of services does Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana provide for people?
A: Since its founding in 1954, Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) has worked locally to reduce negative stigma relating to mental and emotional health, raise awareness about effective mental health services and support, and encourage positive mental and emotional well-being for all.
MHANI – a non-profit affiliate of Mental Health America, the country’s oldest mental health advocacy network – serves primarily adult community members impacted by their own or others’ mental health challenges, professionals working in mental health or social service fields and businesses seeking to support the mental health of their employees. MHANI provides services in 11 northeast Indiana counties.
2 How did you come to work for MHANI?
A: Like many of us in the mental health field, my life has been greatly impacted by the resources and support available in our community when it comes to mental health challenges and crises. After working in ministry for 16 years, I wanted to pivot to where I thought my passion and work could have a greater impact. I am honored to be working with MHANI during a time of great challenge and opportunity for the mental health field.
3 How do you fight against pop culture or long-standing cultural bias against people who admit to having mental health issues?
A: We view our mission as an important steppingstone to accessing mental health services, as well as accepting and supporting community members with mental health challenges. It is our duty to educate on both of these, so our high-quality presentations and trainings are tailored to any audience. We recognize that many do not have opportunities to learn about mental health and have been heavily influenced by their environment. We find that simple and straightforward education helps people better understand the truth of mental health and ultimately be less biased toward those who have mental health conditions. Education is key.
4 We’re starting to see data about the mental health crisis among children and young adults. What can parents, guardians and adult relatives do to help them?
A: (The year) 2022 brings an urgent challenge and a profoundly important opportunity – America’s growing youth mental health crisis. We are seeing increasingly high rates of loneliness, anxiety, depression, trauma and suicidality in youth. The truth is we weren’t adequately addressing this crisis before the pandemic, and it’s only gotten worse.
We need to significantly improve our ratio of mental health professionals, expand on school staff mental health training requirements, and expand Medicaid billing to include school-based mental health services.
We encourage anyone who has a child, teenager or young adult in their life to be open and honest about how they are there to help and support them when and if they need it. If you are concerned, advocate for them and get them help.
5 You recently held a forum on creating psychologically safe workspaces. What can people begin to do to create healthier work environments?
A: Here are a few key elements that can start a mentally healthier work environment:
Promote a work/life balance: Encourage employees to protect their time when not at work; allow for mental health days; don’t reward behaviors that lead to burnout.
View mental health the same way you view physical health: Don’t be afraid to discuss stress, depression, anxiety or other mental illnesses. Educate managers about the signs of mental health problems and train them to respond appropriately.
Reduce the stigma: Talking about stress management, self-care and mental health can reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.
You can find free screening and mental health assessment tools at Mhanational.org. We would be honored to share our resources with any organization that could benefit. Most of our trainings are free of charge. Call us at 260-422-6441.