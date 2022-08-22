1 It’s been a month since you were named as the Fort Wayne Urban League’s chief executive officer. What drew you to the position?
A: The Urban League’s tag line is “empowering communities and changing lives.” At my core, I have always wanted to be a part of changing someone’s life for the better. I recently read Viola Davis’s memoir; she shares that a counselor once told her she wouldn’t know how to cross the street if she weren’t covered in s- -t. Poverty and discrimination had taken a toll on her spirit; the same kind of toll so many Black and minority people carry. I want to help offer a better street to cross; one full of opportunity.
2 The Urban League has a rich history in Fort Wayne. What should people know about its mission here?
A: The 2022 State of Black America report, from the National Urban League, shows that Black Americans remain behind white Americans. It can be used as a benchmark for Fort Wayne. The report illustrates how the disparities remain persistent in areas of wealth, income, health and social justice. The mission of the Fort Wayne Urban League is: “To advance social equity and economic self-reliance for African Americans and others in underserved communities.” That means our efforts are really to work to close those gaps. The work is more than keeping someone’s head above water; it’s about working to create opportunities for people to thrive.
3 What are your first goals for your tenure?
A: My goals begin with building relationships. I understand that leadership at the Urban League has not been consistent, but my goal is to stay. In order to do the work, I need strong relationships with community members who believe in our efforts moving forward. It will be critical to evaluate the strategic plan the board has worked on and decide what key programming the organization will offer the community. Working and partnering with other organizations to build stronger supports, for those we serve, is also very important to me because I really believe that we are all “in this together.”
4 You’re taking over at a significant time for the Urban League, which is selling its building. How will that sale help the mission?
A: The building is up for sale. However, keeping our doors open and remaining mission-driven is the No. 1 priority. We have an entire community that needs a vibrant, strong, active Urban League, and selling the building might be one option to stabilize the organization. If the building does sell, we are still staying put right here, in this building, in the heart of southeast Fort Wayne.
5 Your work appears to be as an advocate for people who need a voice and a guide; your last position was as executive director of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program in northeast Indiana. What pushed you toward activism?
A: I was able to be an activist for nursing home residents facing the end of life because I have been broken, too. I listened to their stories and often the need to say sorry to someone – no life is perfect. Believe me, even those dying wished they had more time to make it right. Sitting in those dark nursing home rooms gave me a perspective that all things can be mended. Change is possible.
So, the work is about me, too. I need to serve to make the world better; a world that can often be cruel and unjust for so many people.