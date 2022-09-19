1 You have produced – or shared in painting – some of the region’s most remarkable public murals. Your portraits, such as the one you did of HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge, are also striking. Is there a format you find more at ease?
A: Believe it or not, old-fashion sketching things on paper puts my mind at ease. The process of getting an idea out my head to literally see makes the new journey satisfying.
2 What have you learned about yourself or about Fort Wayne through creating murals?
A: You will find a new height of confidence. Between making something to a bigger scale is one extreme; the logistics come into play. Is it an outdoor mural? What’s the temperature? What direction is the mural in for sun exposure and curing for years to come?
3 Public art can add aesthetic and economic energy to a community. However, does a muralist with such a large canvas have responsibility beyond aesthetics to, say, commentary?
A: I feel it must go beyond the aesthetic. Seeing and making art is great. But the relationships and encounters with community amplifies its presence.
The art is just the cherry on top.
4 While your career continues to flourish, do you have a personal signature piece?
A: I do.
St. James (seen above) is his name; he plays a trumpet. He makes noise positive. He has a story to tell.
5 Who or what inspires you, and what’s it like to be an inspiration for young artists?
A: People, emotions, music, culture inspire me. You get a front row seat of a perspective with me.
I’m still taken aback that I inspire young artists.
I count them as my equal; they are co-laborers. The goal is to build a bridge with those that are inspired.