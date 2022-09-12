1 The event on Friday was Blue Jacket’s sixth annual Second Chances Art Exhibit. Why did you choose art as a medium to tell the stories of Blue Jacket graduates?
A: I am an artist educated in fine art and have a deep appreciation for the way artists can communicate a message. There is no shelf life on a stunning piece of work – and it is even more enriching when exhibiting a person’s story of trial and triumph. I compare this to the traditional brochures we get in the mail or emails from social services telling success stories, which are great, but temporary, and never to be seen again. It is our dream that Blue Jacket’s success stories will outlive us all, hanging on the wall in someone’s home or corporation, encouraging others who might find themselves in the margins.
2 How do you select the artists who exhibit through this event?
A: All the artists have a history with the organization, some selected from juried exhibits in years past. All but two of the 14 are returning artists. The style, genre and medium of each artist is eclectic and exciting to show this year. This reflects the stories of our clients, many who have been in trouble and in need of a second chance. But this year, we celebrate other clients whose conquered barriers were age, disabilities or trauma from domestic violence.
3 Blue Jacket continues to invest in your Calhoun Street campus, recently unveiling a sculpture of Chief Blue Jacket created by Sayaka Ganz. Why have you chosen to invest and grow in your current space?
A: One of the greatest stories to be told is that of the incredible Shawnee Chief Blue Jacket, who was influential over 200 years ago in unifying many Native American tribes, giving hope to those defending their ancestral lands, and ultimately shaping what is now Fort Wayne. While giving honor to his legacy, we can beautify the Calhoun corridor with incredible work by one of the most talented artists in our area, Sayaka Ganz.
We have been deliberate in beautifying the 2 acres of land that we own along Calhoun Street, first as a sign to adjacent neighborhoods that we want to be a great neighbor, then second as a sign of our intention to help rebuild this once-thriving commercial retail corridor in hopes to attract additional development. Both inside and outside of our office building, our fine art gives hope to future clients but curates a beautiful space reflecting the level of respect we put into our programming.
4 You operate a training academy, a staffing agency and a thrift store, among other operations. How do these things all fit together and fulfill Blue Jacket’s mission?
A: Some of our clients, no matter how hard they try, have too many cards stacked against them. We level the playing field by taking the risk to hire them in house while continuing to develop their confidence, capacity and skill while earning a livable wage.
Blue Jacket’s singular focus is employment, whether that be transitionally or placing into a career. This takes on many forms and for some clients, a safe transition back into the workforce occurs through the Blue Jacket Clothing Co., Blue Jacket Staffing or Blue Jacket Cleaning Services, and we even exercise the ambition to employ clients at our seasonal event, the Fantasy of Lights. All the while, our staff in the career services department provide guidance and coaching.
5 What’s next for Blue Jacket?
A: The growth of Blue Jacket, helping employ adults overcoming any and every barrier to gainful employment, means a healthier community through healthier families without the distress of unemployment. I’d say our focus the last 10 years helped us spend energy on making the organization strategically strong. We are now positioned to grow, and we hope to expand all our enterprising efforts to create a greater capacity to hire and do this by growing our retail presence right on Calhoun Street. We hope to aid the incredible efforts by leaders to stimulate an economic comeback in south Fort Wayne, focusing on the block we reside.