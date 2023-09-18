1 BW Fusion has been around for just a few years. How did BW Fusion start?
A: BW Fusion started nearly five years ago when owners Gil Farley and Grant Wells realized there was an opportunity to develop innovative biology to support the agriculture industry. We have a location here in Fort Wayne as well as satellite locations in Logansport, Fonda, Iowa and Sarasota, Florida. By arming growers with the biology to improve soil health, BW Fusion has now grown to over 100 employees, and we serve growers across the country.
2 The Indiana Department of Agriculture reports Indiana has more than 56,000 operational farms and contributes more than $35.1 billion to the economy. How is BW Fusion supporting this industry and its growers?
A: We’re in the bread basket, and our Hoosier farmers have a large responsibility to feed our country.
It’s no secret; it’s a tough time for growers. They are dealing with everything from increased production costs to extreme climate like droughts or floods. BW Fusion is helping to put the controls in the farmers’ hands by providing innovative products, experienced agronomists and the data to help farmers understand how to grow food while improving soil health and nutrient uptake.
3 BW Fusion was recently named one of the nation’s top agronomy companies. Is there an emerging trend you’re seeing in the industry?
A: After just a few years in business, it was an honor to be named one of the top agronomy companies in 2022 by a leading trade publication, Agri-Business Review. This gave us the opportunity to discuss trends like precision farming, which involves applying irrigation and fertilizers at variable rates, depending on the needs of crops.
This is a big change in the industry compared to the past when growers would uniformly apply products at set times, quantities and frequencies. It may seem like a small change to some, but really it’s a complete shift in mindset to only apply what’s required based on agronomic data.
From automation with robots to monitoring fields with drones, this is an exciting and innovative time in agriculture.
4 How does BW Fusion combat common global agriculture trends such as increased operating costs?
A: Just because farmers had to put more money into producing that crop, it doesn’t mean they can charge more for the product. With operations costs increasing, that’s why data-based practices like precision farming can provide relief for growers.
BW Fusion provides products that are a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to typical fertilizers or other common agriculture products. Even something like our Full Sun product helps mitigate heat stress during the height of summer, which we’ve seen yield increase of corn or soy between 3% and 8% on average.
Another product top of mind for growers right now is prepping for the fall with Meltdown, which breaks down crop residue into valuable organic matter and plant-available nutrients. Meltdown increases nutrient value per acre by over 64%, based on independent research studies.
We’re taking innovative, researched-backed products to help growers reduce product application processes, which can reduce operations costs and increase yield.
5 BW Fusion seems to provide a lot of educational opportunities. Why is it important to engage growers?
A: Our goal is to share our hard-earned expertise and passion for innovation in agriculture with others. That involves a lot of education as we are transforming outdated approaches to farming by showing data-backed, sustainable products.
From connecting with other growers to discuss challenges to sharing the data and personal stories of success in precision farming, we want to create a community of growers who can rely on us and each other. It’s a tough business with a lot of demands, so we like to bring growers together a few times a year to talk shop.
(This month), we will be hosting our annual Plot Day event where we bring growers together to tour a local farm, talk about innovations in the industry and build community. Last year, we brought together nearly 150 farmers for Plot Day, and we’re looking forward to growing that even more this year.