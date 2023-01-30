1 The Girl Scout mission is “to build girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.” Why do you think this mission has endured over the Girl Scouts’ 111-year history?
A: There has never been a better time to be a Girl Scout!
Although some might associate Girl Scouts with cookies, camping and crafts, the organization has continuously evolved since its founding by Juliette Gordon Low in 1912. Today we are the premier leadership development program for girls, providing female mentors, high-quality programs and a safe environment where girls can be themselves and flourish.
Girl Scouts allows all girls – no matter their race, religion or family income – the opportunity to challenge themselves, try new activities and develop the skills they need for success at school, work, home and in their communities.
2 We know that young people suffered negative impacts from the social isolation, learning loss and economic uncertainty of the pandemic. How is Girl Scouts addressing this?
A: Girls’ mental health and social well-being are of utmost importance to us as we emerge from several tumultuous years coping with the pandemic.
When troops were forced to social distance, we offered many programs virtually, allowing girls to stay connected, often with girls from around the world. We realize, however, that this was not an ideal substitute for the in-person camaraderie and friendship that girls need to thrive.
More recently, troop leaders are receiving training to recognize signs of depression and anxiety in girls. Finally, spending time in nature has been shown to improve mental well-being, so we provide year-round outdoor activities, some at our camp properties in Huntertown, Syracuse and Three Oaks, Michigan.
3 Since Jan. 20, the public is seeing Girl Scouts out in the community selling cookies. What are the entrepreneurial lessons girls learn during the annual cookie sale?
A: We greatly appreciate the public’s support during the annual cookie program.
With each package of cookies a Girl Scout sells, she is learning five essential skills that will help her in her life and future career: goal setting, decision-making, money management, people skills and business ethics. Imagine a shy first-grader who is hesitant to greet strangers; with her troop’s encouragement and leaders’ support, she can overcome her fear and become a cookie entrepreneur.
Troops decide collectively how to spend their cookie profits. They might take a trip, visit the Girl Scout birthplace in Savannah, Georgia, attend summer camp, do community-service projects, donate to nonprofits, and work on their Bronze, Silver or Gold awards. Some lucky older troops earn enough cookie profits to go to Europe or Disney World.
4 One of the Girl Scouts’ four key pillars is STEM (science, technology, engineering and math). How is Girl Scouts preparing girls for careers in this crucial field?
A: There will be millions of careers in the next decade that require STEM expertise. That is why there is a national Girl Scout initiative to engage girls with STEM at an early age.
We introduce girls to the STEM field with fun, educational activities like designing roller coasters, programming robots and learning about the science in their own kitchens. As they get older, they will have the confidence to tackle the math and science courses they need to pursue higher education and obtain well-paying jobs in the STEM fields of tomorrow.
5 Lilly Endowment Inc. recently gave $15 million to Girl Scouts with a goal of reaching more Indiana girls in underserved communities. How do you envision this grant changing the face of Girl Scouts in Indiana?
A: Girl Scouts of the USA was fortunate to receive a generous gift from Lilly Endowment Inc. in 2022 to support diverse membership growth in Indiana. The funding will further the vision that every girl in Indiana will have the opportunity to live her best life physically, academically, emotionally and socially through engagement in Girl Scouts.
We are forming a coalition that will seek creative solutions to reach and better support Hoosier girls and families in all 92 counties, especially those who have historically not engaged with Girl Scouts. The coalition will learn about the unique needs of girls and families by holding community listening sessions and partnering with community leaders. Our ultimate goal is to remove the barriers that prevent girls from thriving and grow membership by 50%.