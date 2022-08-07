On July 5, 13,500 Indiana Michigan Power customers woke up without electricity after thunderstorms dumped between 3 and 6 inches of rain onto northeast Indiana. Some Fort Wayne streets experienced flooding and pooling in low-lying areas, but the worst was centered in the Huntertown and Leo-Cedarville areas.
Purdue Climate Change Research Center data show that over the last 100 years, Indiana’s precipitation rate has increased. The Hoosier State is receiving about 6 inches more precipitation per year than it used to, and more of it – an average of 43 inches of rain and 22 inches of snow annually – is arriving in the form of heavy storms like those of July 5.
In an effort to better reflect the effects of climate change, the Federal Emergency Management Agency overhauled its National Flood Insurance Program. Called Risk Rating 2.0, millions of new policyowners bought flood insurance at a higher rate starting in October, while existing insurance holders were hit with increases as they renewed their policies beginning in April.
Patrick Zaharako, Fort Wayne’s city engineer, told The Journal Gazette he doesn’t know how many city residents are required to carry flood insurance, “but I know there are about 600 or 700 policies out there.”
Risk Rating 2.0 meant higher prices for about 75% of the 4.9 million flood policyholders, according to the Associated Press, and decreases for the rest. The overhaul is intended in part to shore up the flood insurance program, which is $20.5 billion in debt, and to make it more expensive to develop in areas that are at risk of flooding.
Indra Frank, a physician and environmental health director at the Hoosier Environmental Council, hopes the new flood insurance rates discourage construction in Indiana’s flood prone areas. But there’s reason for doubt.
Four times in the last three years, the Indiana General Assembly has passed bills adding new exceptions to the state’s Flood Control Act, she said, potentially imperiling flood insurance discounts to policyholders in cities like Fort Wayne that have put extensive flood prevention tactics in place.
“When our Statehouse writes those exemptions, it potentially puts the communities at risk for losing their ability to participate in portions of the federal flood insurance program,” Frank told The Journal Gazette. “If the national program is seeing communities lose some of their ability to prevent flood damage, they could withdraw those discounts.”
Price hikes on flood insurance premiums worry Kerwin Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition. He fears increases will price out homeowners from purchasing flood insurance.
“It raises two concerns. Those that aren’t required to have it, but should have it, won’t be getting it, thus putting those homeowners at a much higher risk of losing the place that they live,” he said. “And then those that are required to get it will face further financial pressures than they’re already dealing with.”
Olson says Congress must act to address flood insurance affordability for lower-income families. David Maurstad, the person in charge of FEMA’s flood insurance program, told National Public Radio he also hopes Washington will agree to means testing for the program to keep rates affordable for middle-class homeowners.
FEMA says Risk Rating 2.0 factors in characteristics of individual properties, such as how close they are to water, how expensive they are to rebuild and whether they face multiple types of flood risks in its pricing structure. Those risks are growing as climate change increases the intensity of thunderstorms.
Climate change can be summarized in three points, the Purdue Climate Change Research Center says. It’s real: Observations from thousands of weather stations around the world show Earth has warmed 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880. It’s us: Human activity is a major cause of climate change over the past century. And it’s bad: The impacts are serious and affecting the lives of people across the globe, in the U.S. and in Indiana.
Cost increases to the National Flood Insurance Program can help Americans better adapt to climate change. And Congress must ensure flood insurance remains affordable to Americans with low or moderate incomes so they can better protect their homes and their families from natural disaster.
By making insurance costlier in flood-prone areas, it will discourage development, saving communities, homeowners and the federal government money and heartache.