In April, oil historian Daniel Yergin told Bloomberg the current energy crisis facing the nation is “potentially worse” than the troubled 1970s. There are similarities between then and now.
Gasoline prices are high. Energy supplies are strained. And President Joe Biden, like President Jimmy Carter in 1978 and ’79, is under pressure to curb inflation, which was running at 8.2% in September.
Fort Wayne area natural gas provider NIPSCO announced last week customers should expect heating bills to be higher this season than last, based on normal weather projections. Between Nov. 1 and March 31, NIPSCO anticipates the average customer to pay 18% more or $102 extra for home heating over last year.
Consumer advocate Kerwin Olson encourages homeowners and renters to focus on conservation and efficiency as they prepare their dwellings for the cold.
“Getting your furnace tuned up and filter changed are critically important, as well as doing what you can to stop leaks and keep the heat inside,” said Olson, executive director of the Citizens Action Coalition, Indiana’s oldest consumer and environmental advocacy organization. “If you’re an income qualified customer, make sure you get your application in for the winter LIHEAP benefit. That’s where I would start.”
Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley county families with incomes at or below 60% of Indiana’s median income are encouraged to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, known as LIHEAP, through Brightpoint. The agency is accepting applications for its Energy Assistance Program. Call 260-423-3546 to see whether you qualify.
“In 2021-2022, Brightpoint helped 7,973 families with their utility bills,” Jennie Renner, Brightpoint development manager, told The Journal Gazette. “This year, help is available for a portion of a household’s water and wastewater bills.”
Income-qualified families also may receive financial assistance in weatherizing their residences for winter. Brightpoint’s weatherization program offers a home energy audit and repairs to increase energy efficiency.
If you and your family don’t qualify for financial help, there are ways to manage home-heating costs. Take advantage of budget programs NIPSCO and other utilities offer. Such plans allow customers to spread costs over an entire year. Program participants pay an equal amount each month and know how much to budget for their bill.
“That will prevent the bigger $300 or $400 bill landing in your mailbox in December, January and February,” Olson said. “You would just have one consistent payment throughout the year, understanding that if you underpay you’ll still owe the difference.”
Utilities and consumer advocates also advise ratepayers try other cost-saving measures this winter:
• Take a look at your registers and ducts. They trap dust, lint and other debris that reduces the efficiency of your furnace.
• Inspect caulking and weather strips on your outdoor windows.
• Install storm windows if your home has them. If not, consider tacking Visqueen over them.
“Look at how you can reduce your (natural gas) usage within your own home,” Olson said. “That is the most important thing.”
There’s another parallel between the energy crisis of the 1970s and today: Like Biden, Carter also talked about the need for moving away from volatile fossil fuels for U.S. energy needs.
“Now we are right back into a moment of international conflict and other things in which gas and oil are inextricably linked, and it’s driving up prices again,” Olson said. “It is all about becoming energy independent, if you will. Energy independence can free us from the volatility associated with these fossil fuels, which will never go away.”
The U.S. Energy Information Administration last month predicted higher-than-average natural gas prices globally as demand remains high in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and inventories remain 7% below their previous five-year average. It also forecast the price of natural gas to continue to climb throughout the winter.
Do what you can now to make your home more energy-efficient and natural gas bills less shocking to your family’s finances.