I’m not sure I’ll ever again meet anyone who feels as strongly about things as Dell Ford.
What she loved, she defended vehemently. What she disliked, well – she downright hated. Of course, there are lessons for all of us about living in the gray, but Dell saw no need for that. It was all black and white to her, which was fine by her account. Love it or lump it.
But what Dell enjoyed most was people. She loved to connect with people. And her opening line for any new conversation with any new person was always the same, “Do you have a dog?” She and I agreed that a person either loves dogs or cats, and if they like neither, then nobody should like them.
But of all the interesting people she met in her long and glorious career, her favorite people, hands down, were her mom, her sister, her dog, Tahoe, and us – her friends. And even though most of us haven’t met one another in real life, we know about each other because Dell was proud to be our friend, and she reveled in telling us all about the noteworthy things the others had done.
So, yes, she’d share stories of the glory days, such as meeting JFK or Arnold Palmer, covering the National Spelling Bee and interviewing Ann Landers. But the stories she cared about the most were those she told about us all.
I didn’t know Dell until I started my job at the SPCA. I’d been told that she was a real card, and that as an avid supporter, I should meet her for coffee.
She grilled me. She wanted to make sure I measured up to my predecessor.
But I really won her over when I told her that I, too, smoked cigarettes. A mutual love of animals and tobacco outweighed my ignorance of NASCAR and University of Michigan football.
Thus began a 10-year relationship with us meeting for coffee and smokes on The Firefly’s patio. She ordered decaf. And not too hot. “Add water,” she’d grumble. She said our coffee dates were like sitting alfresco at Parisian cafes. Years later, when she could no longer drive distances and when COVID meant no trips anywhere, she’d sigh and say to me, “Jess, we’ll always have Paris.”
Dell swore like a sailor. It tickled me. But then, about three years ago, she had a vision. She swears it was as real as anything. In her vision were her parents, her sister and Tahoe, all greeting her from heaven. From that day forward, she knew she wanted to go there, so just in case it mattered to God, she never swore again. Ever.
Dell despised change. Once, on a tour of the shelter, she saw a little blind dog named Smokey who was confused and shaking in his kennel. That night I called Dell to let her know I’d brought Smokey home to foster. When I decided to adopt him, we renamed him Virgil. But she never called him Virgil. He was Smokey, and she’d remind me of it every time I mentioned Virgil.
In addition to dogs, Dell loved daffodils. They were her very favorite. So when she got too unsteady to walk out to her own daffodil garden, I’d cut them from my yard and bring her a vase every spring. I always worried that Dell might die in the off season when daffodils couldn’t be found. But wouldn’t you know it, they’re in season.
I’m going to start calling them daffodells. Maybe you could, too.
Former Journal Gazette reporter Dell Ford died March 22. This was adapted from a eulogy and Facebook posts.