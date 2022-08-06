Scott Persons, a paleontologist with the College of Charleston, told National Public Radio last month that China “is undergoing a fossil renaissance,” as many new and exciting discoveries are being made.
Take the finding of an observant diner, eating brunch at a restaurant in southwest China. The patron spotted footprints in the stone floor of the courtyard of the eatery. Paleontologists were called to the scene. They observed footprints of two dinosaurs that were left behind some 100 million years ago.
Lida Xing was one of the experts who investigated the stone floor. He told CNN his team used a 3D scanner to confirm the imprints were left by sauropods, plant-eaters with small heads and long necks and tails – like the dinosaur on the old Sinclair Oil signs of yesteryear. Dwarf sauropods grew to around 20 feet long, while the Supersaurus could reach 112 feet long – just 5 feet shorter than the tallest building at Fort Wayne’s Electric Works.
Riley Black, a paleontologist and science writer, told NPR the footprint discovery in China is a reminder that fossil remains are all around us.
“Even sometimes when I go on walks around Salt Lake City, a lot of the sidewalks that we have out there are made from early Jurassic sandstone. And I haven’t seen a dinosaur in there yet, but you’ll see little tracks made by proto-mammals and scorpions and spiders that were crawling all over these sand dunes,” he said. “So there’s really a whole sort of urban paleontology.”