Fort Wayne’s 10-year growth plan calls for $1 billion in riverfront development, $250 million for the southeast side and creating 2,500 high-wage jobs in targeted areas.
It also includes “stretch goals” – high-effort, high-risk ambitions such as positioning the city as a top 10 music destination on a national level.
To get to where city leaders want to go, they need to examine the best music cities in the U.S. Bestlifeonline.com last month published its list of the 10 best cities for music lovers.
In ascending order, they are: No. 10. Nashville, Tennessee; 9. New York City; 8. Honolulu; 7. Los Angeles; 6. Jackson, Mississippi; 5. Memphis, Tennessee; 4. Minneapolis; 3. Austin, Texas; 2. Detroit; and No. 1. New Orleans.
According to a report by The Journal Gazette’s Sherry Slater published in March, Visit Fort Wayne hired Bill Geist of Madison, Wisconsin-based DMO Proz in 2019. Among the tourism bureau’s goals then was to make Fort Wayne “a music mecca,” Geist said.
Important pieces already are in place for Fort Wayne to make a move in the music-city rankings, he said. There’s music technology and instrument retailer Sweetwater Sound, the University of Saint Francis’ music technology program, Purdue University Fort Wayne’s School of Music, the two-day Middle Waves Music Festival and the Fort Wayne Music Festival.
The Summit City also boasts an enthusiastic club scene.
Live music venues include Memorial Coliseum, Embassy Theatre, Clyde Theatre, The Club Room at The Clyde, Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, Foellinger Theatre, Piere’s Entertainment Center, the Lincoln Financial Pavilion at Headwaters Park and Auer Performance Hall at PFW, as well as a number of bars and clubs.
“This is a 10-year plan. A lot can happen in 10 years,” Geist told The Journal Gazette. “Seeing what Fort Wayne has done over the past decade, I wouldn’t be surprised if Fort Wayne pulls it off.”