Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel held a press conference Feb. 22 to put the community on notice the district might ask for additional tax dollars to make its schools safer.
Five days earlier, police had taken a North Side High School student into custody after he was found with a firearm – the ninth incident of the 2022-23 academic year in which a gun was found on school property.
The FWCS board voted June 12 to seek a referendum to fund safety and well-being improvements in the district’s 49 buildings over the next eight years. Based on the average home value of $167,325, the proposal would cost homeowners an extra $6 per month in property taxes.
About a year ago, FWCS convened a Community Safety Committee that included representatives of city and county law enforcement, the judicial system, the faith community and social services, as well as mental health professionals, school board members, teachers and other school staff. Their work resulted in a two-pronged plan that includes additional employees to support students and address mental health needs as well as new building security enhancements.
Staffing increases include adding three members to the district’s security team, at a cost of $353,438; nine additional school resource officers ($542,714), 56 advocates for students ($4.1 million) and 17 mental health therapists ($1.3 million).
Daniel said the referendum could raise about $12 million in the first year.
“If we don’t spend it on the intended purpose as outlined in the referendum, we cannot use it for other expenses,” Krista Stockman, director of communication and marketing for FWCS, told The Journal Gazette. “We would likely not collect as much money the next year.”
Mental health has become a focus throughout most areas of daily life. This heightened awareness was caused, in part, by the exacerbation of mental health issues during the COVID-19 pandemic. Many individuals, including children and teenagers, reported feeling stress, anxiety, fear and isolation.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, 190 Hoosiers between the ages of 10 and 24 took their own lives in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. The percentages of Indiana high school students reporting suicidal thoughts rose from 19.8% in 2015 to 27.7% six years later, the Indiana Youth Institute reported.
Adults hired to be advocates – people whom students can turn to with safety, school or personal concerns – will help maintain a productive and safe learning environment, district Communications Manager Scott Murray said.
FWCS currently employs 32 mental health therapists who focus on treatment services for students. The additional 17 therapists will help support students’ emotional well-being and, in cooperation with students’ families and community resources, will help address trauma, stress, anxiety, grief and depression.
“The majority of what the referendum would pay for is staffing,” Stockman said. “There are some security structures, like weapons detection systems at all middle schools and high schools, but the vast majority of the expenses would be additional staff in the buildings.”
Schools are microcosms of the communities they serve. Societal challenges such as food insecurity, homelessness, poverty and violence are reflected within their populations. It will take both funding assistance and support from residents to improve school security, and we are encouraged that Fort Wayne Community Schools has involved community members in the process.
But November’s referendum ask is far different from others approved by Hoosier voters. The amount of money requested from homeowners – an increase of more than 12% in school taxes – over eight years won’t result in a physical presence like a new building or improved heating and cooling systems. Selling increased safety and well-being to already financially stressed taxpayers will require lots of explanation and persuasive communication.
District leaders and members of the Community Safety Committee need to continue to advocate as they did during public meetings before the plan’s adoption by the school board. The message to be explained and repeated: A pathway to improved safety and student well-being, forged with the community’s support and financial assistance, will benefit all of Fort Wayne.