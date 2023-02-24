Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel put the community on notice Wednesday the district might ask for additional property tax dollars to make its schools safer. But for the project to be successful, he said FWCS will need more than just money.
Flanked by representatives from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Fort Wayne United, the faith community and Allen County court system, Daniel announced the district is exploring a referendum, as early as November, to improve security at its schools.
The news conference’s timing was intentional, he told those gathered at the Grile Administration Center. Parents at South Side High School were notified Feb. 14 a handgun had been confiscated, and the student who brought it identified. Three days later, police took a North Side High School student into custody after he was found with a firearm.
Those gun incidents were the eighth and ninth so far this school year, the superintendent said. Statistically, the number of occurrences is small, considering the district serves about 28,460 students.
“How do we create a culture where all students are truly, truly being nurtured? And how do they truly engage (in the) learning process?” Daniel asked Wednesday.
The district in recent months has gathered community members to discuss school security, including in classrooms, hallways, buses and parking lots. Lewis King, coordinator of Fort Wayne United’s Ten Point Coalition, said the group’s efforts include more than issues of security.
“Our children are the focal point of all of this,” King said Wednesday. “We have a lot of struggling going on in our homes, and it takes collaborative effort from everyone.”
Daniel said it’s too early to assess how much additional property tax money the district will seek over eight years through a possible referendum. But those dollars likely would go toward more school resource officers and new security technologies, district communications manager Scott Murray said.
FWCS is currently looking for ways to involve more adult mentors in schools. When student wellness and achievement improve, students are more engaged in their education, Daniel said, and that can prevent students from feeling as though they need to bring weapons for protection to school.
Fort Wayne Deputy Police Chief Mitch McKinney asked gun owners at Wednesday’s news conference to request a free gun lock from the department.
“Gun safety starts at home,” he said. “If you have guns in your home and you know it, and they’re not locked up, that’s where our problem lies.”
Indeed, the National Center for Education Statistics released a study in May that found 13% of high school students in 2019 reported carrying a weapon – gun, knife or club – during the previous 30 days. Similarly, 3% of high schoolers said they had brought a weapon on school property during the previous 30 days.
Both percentages represent about a 3% drop in the number of students carrying weapons in 2009.
Public schools are microcosms of the communities they serve. Societal challenges such as food insecurity, homelessness, poverty and violence are reflected within their student populations. It will take more than funding assistance from residents to improve school security, and we all should be encouraged that FWCS already has involved community members in the process.
A pathway to improve safety and student engagement, forged with the community’s assistance, will benefit all of Fort Wayne.