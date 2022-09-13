CVS, Walgreens and Costco are offering appointments for the COVID-19 omicron boosters this week, and Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Gutwein recommends all qualifying residents get one.
“If you want to increase chances of a good outcome, get the booster,” he told The Journal Gazette’s Rosa Salter Rodriguez. “If you’re over 50, we strongly recommend the booster.”
When you schedule your omicron vaccination, consider scheduling an inoculation against the flu as well.
It, too, can be deadly.
COVID has killed 6.5 million people worldwide, more than 1 million nationally and 24,500 Allen County residents since its discovery in China at the end of 2019. Influenza is responsible for the deaths of between 3,000 and 49,000 Americans every year.
The worst flu season in 35 years killed 48,000 in the U.S. during the winter of 2003-04, but the 2017-18 flu season was even deadlier. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that flu was associated with more than 48.8 million illnesses, more than 22.7 million medical visits, 959,000 hospitalizations and 79,400 deaths.
Allen County Health Department spokesman Matt LeBlanc told Salter Rodriguez that health officials have not received vaccination supplies or information about administering the new boosters. In addition to CVS, Walgreens and Costco offering appointments for the omicron booster, Wal-Mart and Sam’s Club are expected to soon as well.
They aren’t for everybody. The new vaccines are not yet approved for children younger than 12. And if you’ve had COVID recently, you should wait three months before getting an inoculation.
Getting the omicron and flu vaccinations will likely protect you from severe illness, hospitalization and death and will help protect your family and others with whom you have contact.