Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in July one of his four priorities for the coming legislative session would be more funding for public health. But top lawmakers from the governor’s political party are expressing doubt about the size of any increase.
During Monday’s annual Indiana Chamber of Commerce legislative preview, Republican Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray said he found the governor’s plan to hike health spending by $243 million annually “... a little difficult to swallow.”
GOP House Speaker Todd Huston said the General Assembly already invests in public health, though “it may not be as much as people like.” If the legislature puts more money toward health, he said it should “support actionable goals with measurable outcomes,” the Indiana Capital Chronicle reported Tuesday.
Indiana performs poorly compared to the rest of the nation when it comes to public health. Atlanta-based Sharecare, a digital health care company, partnered with the Boston University School of Public Health and ranked Indiana 41st on its list of the healthiest states in 2021.
In August of last year, Holcomb established the Governor’s Public Health Commission and charged its 15 members with examining the strengths and weaknesses of Indiana’s public health system and making recommendations for improvements.
The commission submitted a 107-page report to Holcomb in August. It advocated starting a health care workforce plan to mitigate staffing shortages, increasing access to state data for local health departments and establishing a strategic equipment stockpile, as well as stepping up public health spending by about 65%.
Programs that combat problems associated with infant mortality, smoking, obesity and children’s health top the list of services provided inconsistently due to funding deficits at the county level, said Mindy Waldron, a member of the commission and administrator of the Allen County Department of Health.
Indiana ranks 48th in public health funding, spending about $55 per Hoosier or $36 less than the national average of $91 per person. The commission wants to close the funding gap by $36 per resident at a cost of about $243 million per year.
“Currently, state funding to local public health departments is extremely low, which requires use of property tax monies, various grants and user fees to make up the difference in operational funds needed,” Waldron told The Journal Gazette. “In Allen County, direct state funding to the health department makes up approximately 5% of the roughly $6 million yearly budget. This results in the inability to provide a wider array of preventative services, which, in the end, leads to higher medical costs across the community.”
Huston said Monday he had asked Public Health Committee Chair Rep. Brad Barrett, R-Richmond, and Ways and Means Committee Chair Rep. Jeffrey Thompson, R-Lizton, to do a “deep dive” on the commission report. He was noncommittal on what would come from the analyses.
“Some (recommendations), not all, will be successful – or certainly entertained,” the House speaker said.
Luke Kenley, co-chair of the commission and a former Republican chairman of the state Senate Appropriations Committee, emphasized that transparency played an important role in the commission’s process. Members hosted seven listening sessions across the state, and read every comment the commission received online or at its public meetings. Kenley sent reports to lawmakers after each listening session.
“We have a lot of problems here when it comes to health care in this state, and health care costs (are) obviously one of those,” House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta, D-Fort Wayne, said Monday. “... I think it signals that we aren’t taking the issue seriously if we don’t really adhere to the recommendations.”
Indeed, the Governor’s Public Health Commission took its assignment seriously and identified specific actions in addressing the state’s acknowledged shortfalls in this area: Ensuring core public health services are provided locally by promoting collaboration and quality improvement; investing in public health to improve outcomes through consistent delivery of services; training the public health workforce to expand capacity; coordinating and modernizing data to provide tools to help communities make better-informed health decisions; and improving student learning by eliminating barriers to health care.
Holcomb, GiaQuinta and other like-minded legislators should go all-in on the Public Health Commission’s funding and other proposals.
County health departments in the Hoosier State have one of the 10 lowest expenditures per capita in the nation, and many of their workforces are ill equipped to deal with the communicable disease issues they face, such as COVID-19, monkeypox and sexually transmitted diseases.
The cost of preventive care is almost always far less than addressing the aftereffects of disease. Increased and sustainable funding, more staffing and better trained public health officials can lead to better public health outcomes in Indiana – and that benefits all Hoosiers.