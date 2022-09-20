Diego Morales, the Republican candidate for Indiana secretary of state in the Nov. 8 election, responded Friday to questions concerning his service with the Indiana National Guard after Indianapolis Star columnist James Briggs and Politico’s Adam Wren last week released Morales’ discharge records.
It is the latest in a series of work history and service claims made by Morales that have resulted in demands for clarity and transparency from the candidate.
According to two forms provided by the Indiana Republican Party, Morales joined the National Guard in 2007 as a specialist. He was discharged in 2013, two years before his eight-year commitment was fulfilled.
In an interview with The Statehouse File Friday, Morales said he considers himself a veteran. He touted himself as “the only U.S. Army veteran” in a May tweet announcing his candidacy. But the federal government and Indiana have different definitions of who qualifies as one.
A “Hoosier veteran” is one who lives in the state and “served in a reserve component of the armed forces of the United States or the Indiana National Guard.” According to U.S. Code, a veteran “means a person who served in the active military, naval, air, or space service, and who was discharged or released therefrom under conditions other than dishonorable.”
Morales won the nomination over Secretary of State Holli Sullivan at the Indiana Republican convention June 18. Sullivan, appointed to the position by Gov. Eric Holcomb in March 2021 after the retirement of Connie Lawson, made Morales’ work history with the Secretary of State’s Office an issue leading up to the convention.
Records obtained by the Associated Press showed Morales was fired in 2009 after eight months in then-Secretary of State Todd Rokita’s office; “incomplete work,” “inefficient execution” and a “lack of focus” were cited for Morales’ dismissal. He refused a work improvement plan and submitted his resignation when he was fired, according to a termination letter.
Two years later, Morales left a different position in the office after refusing to sign a work improvement plan under then-Secretary of State Charlie White. White was removed in 2012 after a voter fraud conviction.
In an interview with WFYI-FM Indianapolis, Morales explained his previous issues at the Secretary of State’s Office as a “disagreement in leadership, disagreements in opinions, probably office politics, office rivalry. Obviously, the government bureaucracy at its best.”
In other words, it wasn’t his performance but toxic work environments that were the cause of his early departures.
Morales must be more forthcoming about his troubled work history with the Secretary of State’s Office. If voters can’t trust him to tell the truth about his previous employment, how can they count on him to oversee free and fair elections?