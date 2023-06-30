A 2-acre portion of Stillwater Hospice is home to a prairie garden of about 50 native flowering plants and 10 indigenous species of grasses, but is little known to many area residents.
That’s about to change.
Fort Wayne Trails Inc. will partner with the city of Fort Wayne and Stillwater to improve access from the public trail system to the hospice provider’s prairie garden and other amenities, giving Stillwater the chance to share with the community.
“I think having the opportunity to be connected to the trails in this way will get people out to our campus to take a stroll through, and maybe just learn a little bit more about the services we have to provide,” Mary Shankster, chief development officer for Stillwater, told The Journal Gazette.
Fort Wayne Trails is one of 310 organizations, selected from more than 3,600 applicants, to receive a 2023 AARP Community Challenge grant. Though AARP doesn’t disclose grant amounts, Megan McClellan, executive director of Fort Wayne Trails, told The Journal Gazette’s Lisa Green the local nonprofit was awarded $7,477 to connect the public trail system to the hospice organization. The grant will allow the installation of curb ramps, signage and bicycle parking.
“Not only is Stillwater’s campus a place of comfort and healing for people who use Stillwater’s services, it is also open to the public for community residents to enjoy, but many trail users were unaware of this fact, or unable to traverse the path connecting the public trail system to these amenities,” Fort Wayne Trails said in a news release.
The cost of those improvements has not been determined.
In addition to the 2-acre prairie, the Stillwater campus at 5910 Homestead Road also has a pond, located between the prairie garden and the Grief Center and encircled by a paved path. A ¾-mile mulched path winds through the thousands of native plants.
“(The prairie garden) was started from seed by Heartland Restoration Co. in 2006,” John Gevers, Stillwater’s groundskeeper and an Indiana Master Naturalist, told The Journal Gazette. “Stillwater was called Visiting Nurse back then, and they had the foresight to think about these 2 acres being returned to its native landscape as a place of comfort and solace for the people that we serve here.”
During the worst of the COVID pandemic, Gevers said invasive species moved in as maintenance to the prairie garden stalled. Plants such as Callery pears, autumn olives and honeysuckle were removed, and the native plant species have since sprung back.
“The wildlife loves it,” Gevers said. “We have a resident mink. We’re sure she has a mate; we just haven’t seen him. We have regular whitetail deer. We have coyotes and red foxes. We have bald eagles, blue herons, and the sandhill cranes that pass overhead sometimes land here.”
Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry said in his 2023 State of the City address that his administration will spend a record $48 million this year to improve roads, sidewalks, alleys, curbs, bridges, streetlights and trails.
Currently, the Fort Wayne area trail system includes 134 miles, with 100 miles inside city limits. Trail projects this year feature work on Covington Road, Hannah Street, Liberty Mills Road, Ludwig Road, the Urban Trail downtown and Franke Park. Henry said earlier in the year a new section of the Pufferbelly Trail, from Washington Center Road to the intersection of Lima Road and Ice Way, also will be bid.
Kudos to Fort Wayne Trails for writing a winning grant application to AARP that will help make such a connection possible, and to Stillwater for its willingness to share its prairie garden and other amenities with area residents.