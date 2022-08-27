With nearly 5 million players last year in the United States, pickleball is this country’s fastest-growing sport with participation expanding 39.3% in the past two years, the Sports & Fitness Industry Association recently reported.
Pickleball injuries have grown quickly, too, particularly among the 60-and-older set. An analysis published last year in the journal Injury Epidemiology found 85% of pickleball injury cases were to players over 60.
Culling data from 2010 to 2019, strains and sprains were the leading diagnosis, followed by fractures and contusions. Men were three-and-a-half times more likely to suffer a sprain; women were conversely more likely to suffer a fracture.
Sounds right to Parkview Ortho’s Jodi Chambers, a physician’s assistant with 22 years of experience. She sees calf strains, Achilles tears and elbow issues.
Pickleball may not have the ball speed of tennis or racquetball, but the game requires the player to make sudden direction changes. For example, walking from the living room to the dining table doesn’t require aggressive footwork.
For newbies and oldies, stretching is vitally important. Also, listen to your body – don’t overdo it.